Cooper overcomes slow start to top Armstrong

In what has become an annual match-up of the Cooper and Armstrong football teams, both squads got off to a slow start.

Cooper drew first blood, as quarterback Cameron King connected with wide receiver Phoenix Sproles on a 41-yard touchdown pass, but Armstrong came back to take a 7-6 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Breitbach to Nathan Perttula.

Cooper eventually found its form, as running back Onte Burns scored two touchdowns in the second half to earn a 20-7 victory during its homecoming game. Hawks senior RB Onte Burns (23) rumbles through the Falcons defense before being grabbed by Armstrong junior Tyler Peterson Friday, Sept. 29, at Cooper HS in New Hope.

“Ultimately [Armstrong] had a good game plan, they gave us a couple things that we haven’t seen,” Cooper head football coach Willie Howard said. “I pride my coaches on film recognition and the time and energy of breaking down film, so throughout the week we put together what we thought they were going to do and the coaches put together a defensive scheme that had our kids thinking what was going on.

“We made some halftime adjustments and our kids buy into our system, they believe in us, believe in the concept of playing two halves of football. The first half we lost, the second half we won.”

While Armstrong ultimately lost the game, the Falcons left Cooper feeling good about their defense after limiting Cooper to its lowest point total this season.

“Our defense is playing well and we have some speed over there, so we felt good about that,” Negen said. “They do a great job over there, they got after us a bit at the end.

“It was a good game against a good team.”

The second half was mainly dominated by Burns, who rushed for 125 of Cooper’s 251 yards and two touchdowns. Burns, a standout linebacker, also recorded eight tackles on defense.

“This guy is an all-around football player that pound-for-pound would be the best running back in the state if he played just running back and, in my opinion, is the best [inside linebacker] the state has ever seen,” Howard said. “He started on offense against a good Armstrong team and had [125 yards] and he’s our bread and butter on defense and had [eight] tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

“This is a guy that should be having more conversations about being one of the best football players in the state of Minnesota.”

Burns was joined by Nate Hill (92 yards on 10 carries) and Victory Henderson 933 yards on seven carries) to help lead the Hawks on a night where Cooper was without star running back Nascier Borden. With many talented skill players on the roster, Howard has been pleased with how his team has developed its depth.

“Last night showed our strength in depth,” Howard said. “To be able to have our starting running back, who makes some amazing plays, be down because he wasn’t 100 percent, to have the opportunity to put in two other football players that rushed for over 250 yards against Armstrong shows the depth on our football team is growing.”

Armstrong also had a chance to build its depth, as the Falcons were left without star running back Jesse Sherwood.

“We’re not making excuses, but our running back, Jesse Sherwood did not suit up, he got dinged up last week,” Negen said. “We were hoping he would be ready to go, but that ankle was bothering him and we didn’t want to risk that.

“We’ve been inconsistent on offense, but we’re trying to find our way.”

With Sherwood missing, Negen decided to give Breitbach a chance to prove himself against a formidable varsity opponent.

“He’s a young kid and we think he is going to be good, so we wanted to give him a shot,” Negen said. “Without Jesse, we needed a quarterback that could run a little bit and get us going.

“He’s a young guy and it’s a big situation to throw him into, but we think he did really well.”

Both teams will look to keep up their solid seasons next week, as Cooper (5-0) takes to the road to play Richfield at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Richfield High School, and Armstrong (3-2) will play Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Armstrong High School.

