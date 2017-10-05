Wayzata Girls Soccer All Star Game set for Tuesday, Oct. 10

The Wayzata High School girls varsity soccer team will take on a team of Wayzata girls soccer all stars for the fourth annual Wayzata Girls Soccer All Star Game 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Wayzata High School Stadium, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth.

The soccer game will benefit cancer research and the work being done by the American Cancer Society. The event will also honor Wayzata High School students, family members and loved ones who have been affected by cancer.

Admission to the game is a suggested $2 raffle ticket (available at the gate entrance) that will automatically enter guests into a drawing to win a special varsity tie-dye or all stars lavender shirt autographed by players.