Wayzata events calendar: Oct. 5-15

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, October 5

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: 688 Lake St. E.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS: CELEBRATING SAINT BARTHOLOMEW’S CENTENNIAL

Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatahistoricalsociety.org/st-barts-centennial

Friday, October 6

WAYZATA GLEASON LAKE ELEMENTARY FALL FESTIVAL

Where: Gleason Lake Elementary

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX PLAY: ‘THE 39 STEPS’

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7 p.m.

Info: whstheatre.com

Saturday, October 7

READ WITH AN ANIMAL

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

To register: 612-543-6150

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX PLAY: ‘THE 39 STEPS’

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Info: whstheatre.com

Sunday, October 8

NORTHERN LIGHTS GREYHOUND RESCUE MEET AND GREET

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

Monday, October 9

HOLIDAY OBSERVED – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Tuesday, October 10

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

ART OF THE MASTERS – GEORGIA O’KEEFE – AMERICAN MODERNISTS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669 (This event is full)

LIVE MUSIC – SONGS OF AMERICA WITH CHARLES LAZARUS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Tickets: charleslazarus.com

Wednesday, October 11

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON – BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

THE BLAKE SCHOOL PRESENTS KIM PHUC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 511 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis

Info: 952-988-3700

Thursday, October 12

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: 688 Lake St. E.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

Friday, October 13

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – ‘LET’S PRETEND THIS NEVER HAPPENED’ BY JENNY LAWSON

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF MINNETONKA PERFORMING ART SERIES – JOYCE LYONS WITH THE PHIL AARON TRIO

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 2030 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: 917-282-9438

Tickets: Available at the door for $20

Saturday, October 14

WAYZATA PULL-IT DAY

Where: City’s public gardens

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org

TWIN CITIES PET RESCUE MEET AND GREET

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

Sunday, October 15

LIVE MUSIC – WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org