The Hotel Landing hires manager for Läka Spa

Hay Creek Hotels announces the hiring of Karen Montanez to manage Läka Spa in Wayzata’s soon-to-open hotel.

The Hotel Landing will be the first hotel along the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka in more than 50 years. The hotel is anticipated to open June 16, with Läka Spa to follow in July.

Montanez is a nationally certified massage therapist with 13 years of experience and worked most recently at Massage Envy in Golden Valley, where she also hired and trained new therapists.

Läka Spa will feature various body treatment services, including a wide range of massage options, facials, body scrubs and wraps. Spa packages, makeup services and men’s Nordic treatments are also available. The spa is open to the public as well as hotel guests.

The Hotel Landing, which is the final block of The Promenade of Wayzata, will feature 92 guest rooms and suites, a two-story restaurant with outdoor seating, a private dining room and contemporary bar, as well as upscale meeting and banquet facilities. The building will also contain 31 luxury residential condominiums.

The hotel is managed by Hay Creek Hotels, developed by BohLand Development and designed by The Cuningham Group.

Info: thehotellanding.com