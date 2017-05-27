St. Louis Park resident organizes rock show to benefit AIDS service organizations

St. Louis Park resident Bryan Miller and his band, Velahsa, will present the 2017 Red Ribbon Ride Benefit Rock Show 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at The Terminal Bar, 409 E. Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

The Red Ribbon Ride is a four-day, 300-mile bike ride that will start with an opening ceremony Thursday, July 13, at the Mall of America and end with a closing ceremony Sunday, July 16, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. Miller will travel with Andy’s Angels team and hundreds of other riders and crew members through a large section of Minnesota.

The dollars raised for this event benefit eight Minnesota AIDS service organizations. They are the African American AIDS Task Force, The Aliveness Project, Clare Housing, Hope House of St. Croix Valley, MN AIDS Project, Park House, One Heartland and the Rural AIDS Action Network.

A $5 cover charge for the show goes toward the Red Ribbon Ride benefit.

The band FIRE will begin playing 9 p.m. Velahsa will follow at 10 p.m. At 11 p.m., The Favorite Things will take the stage. The Old Fashioneds will perform at midnight.

Info: [email protected] or 952-607-9217