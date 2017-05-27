Hopkins girls find highlights in Lake Meet

Although the Hopkins High girls track and field team went without a first place in the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium, the Royals did earn several high places. Senior Taya Wiggins of the Hopkins High girls track and field squad finishes fourth in the long jump during the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium. Wiggins best jump of the afternoon was an even 16 feet. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Two relays led the way for coach Andrea Yesnes’ team.

The 4×200-meter team of Zene Boney, Asha Bozicevich, Moselle Punni and Annika Patterson placed second behind Edina with a time of 51.01 seconds.

In the 4×800 relay, the Royals earned silver-medalist honors again with Bit Klecker, Renae Anderson, Isabelle Olson and Chance Douglass running 9:35.44. Edina was also the champion in that race.

The Royals had success in individual events, as well as in relays. One example was Ktyal Price’s third place in the high jump. The ninth-grade standout cleared 5 feet.

Hopkins senior Taya Wiggins had a good day in the field events, taking fourth place in the long jump and adding a 10th place in the high jump.

Senior Jayda Bagstad paced the Royals in the throws, taking fourth place in the discus and seventh place in the shot put. Royal sophomore Sarah Hoffman earned eighth place in the discus and ninth place in the shot put.

A bright spot in individual track events was a second place in the 400-meter run by Hopkins sophomore Lucy Avenson, who rounded the track in 1:00.96.

Boney, Hopkins’ leading short sprinter, took second place in the 100-meter dash with her best time of the season, 12.90 seconds. Saralee Reed, the Royal sophomore sprinter, took fifth place in the 200-meter dash.

Klecker and Renae Anderson were near the front of the pack in the 800-meter run, with Klecker placing third and Anderson finishing fifth.

Price took sixth place in the 100-meter hurdles and Hopkins senior Theresa Versen placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run.

In the 100-meter hurdles, the Royals had two-place-winners, with senior Kendra Kreienbrink taking sixth and junior Kylie Newcomb placing seventh.

Minnetonka is the 2017 Lake girls track and field champion. The Skippers scored 144 points in the conference meet to 96 for second-place Edina. Other team scores were Eden Prairie 75, Wayzata 55 and Hopkins 46.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]