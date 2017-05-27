Festival of the Street to support MoveFwd June 3 in Hopkins

The community is welcome to join in for family fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, in the Eisenhower Elementary School parking lot for the Festival of the Street.

This outdoor fundraising event for MoveFwd will include street art, hip hop and beat box demonstrations, a children’s art area, bands and good food to celebrate the organization’s 27 years in the west suburban community – and a continued commitment to teens and young adults experiencing homelessness or in need of free mental health counseling services.