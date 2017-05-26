Scene & Heard: ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ might be the thing to finally sink Captain Jack Sparrow

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Like a ship taking on water, the “Pirates of Caribbean” series has been gradually sinking the longer it goes on.

If the latest offering in the 5-film series, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is any indication, it might be time to finally stop bailing water and let it find its watery demise.

This time out, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is recruited by Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), the son of his old friends Will and Elizabeth, and astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) to help them track down Poseidon’s elusive trident.

Henry believes finding the treasure will break his father’s curse and free him from the Flying Dutchman, while Carina – an orphan – believes it is her birthright to be the only person capable of reading the map to the treasure.

Not to be outdone, Jack’s long-time nemesis Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) – now in the employ of the British crown – is also in search of the trident.

Complicating matters further is a band of zombie sailors that sail the seas murdering every pirate in sight. Led by Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who seeks revenge on Sparrow, the undead crew also has its sights set on the trident.

As is the case with all of the “Pirates” movies, “Dead Men Tell No Tales” is excellent. In theory. Where it fails once again is in the execution.

The first film in the series – 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl” – had a ton of originality, a fair share of humor and an outstanding (and outlandish) performance from Depp. But as the series has doggy-paddled along, it’s become very formulaic – Jack finds himself in a precarious situation with hilarious results and and over-the-top escape; Jack gets roped into a mission he really wants no part of; Jack shows his true pirate nature and betrays someone; Jack goes against his pirate ways to redeem himself in the eyes of his cohorts; roll credits.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” pretty much follows that formula to the letter. And it doesn’t really hide from it.

Does Jack and friends squaring off against cursed sailors that can’t die sound familiar? Given it’s exactly what happened in the original, it should. The primary difference is that while those pirates only appeared dead in the moonlight, Salazar’s crew never escapes it. The other major difference is that Rush’s portrayal of Barbossa actually felt villainous. Bardem’s Salazar feels more like a caricature of a villain, but with an awful accent.

In terms of Depp’s performance, it’s also one you’ve seen before as Sparrow hasn’t evolved one bit, which is almost unheard of in a series that has lasted this long.

Because the story is recycled and the characters one-dimensional, directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg instead decided to focus on the visuals. And on some levels they truly do succeed – the opening shenanigans are way out there, but fun, and the lands leading up to Poseidon’s treasure are true standouts. But others – namely the Salazar’s zombie sailors and some way too long fight scenes – reek of overcompensation. Stunning visuals are great, but they need a story and characters strong enough to support it … “Dead Me Tell No Tales” offers neither of those things.

Undoubtedly, people will flock to theaters to see this over the long holiday weekend if for no reason other than “nostalgia.” I’m not sure a film series that’s only 14 years old qualifies as nostalgic, and with more misses than hits under its belt can it really be considered beloved?

Either way it will likely make enough money that Disney won’t hesitate to push forward, but it really should consider allowing Captain Sparrow and his beloved Black Pearl to sail for the horizon … or just let them become permanent residents of Davy Jones’ Locker.

★1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.