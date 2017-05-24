St. Louis Park High graduate seeks to help fulfill her family’s American dream

< > St. Louis Park High School senior My Nguyen grins while studying with English language teacher Cory Lorentz, right, and paraprofessional Glitza Neumann at the school May 17. (Submitted photo courtesy of Matt Thomas, St. Louis Park Public Schools)

My Nguyen immigrated with her family in 2015 to the United States, without knowing English, but is poised to graduate from St. Louis Park High School less than two years later.

Nguyen’s parents operated a coffee shop in Vietnam but decided to move to the United States so Nguyen and her younger brother could gain a better education, she said. With her graduation Thursday, May 25, and plans to attend Minneapolis Community and Technical College to study accounting, Nguyen seeks to honor her parents’ goals.

“It was a long time – like 12 years – to this day, to graduation day,” Nguyen said. “That is what my parents were hoping. They want me and my little brother to have a better life than them. They gave us everything to have a better education, a better life, even though they knew before they came here they had to start again, and that is a hard thing, but they decided.”

She said she struggled to gain an interest in school in Vietnam, often arriving at class late or sometimes skipping school.

“I didn’t want to go to school,” she explained. “I just wanted to hang out with friends.”

However, her English language teacher, Cory Lorentz, said Nguyen is the opposite in her classes. Lorentz said Nguyen is exceptional, overcoming challenges while smiling.

“I think every student in the class looks up to her,” Lorentz said. “She’s one of the hardest-working students I have ever worked with. I have never seen her in a bad mood. For My, everything is possible. If there’s a hurdle, she jumps over it.”

Nguyen said she realized her parents had some difficulties in transitioning to their new life and tried to increase her efforts.

Lorentz said, “She knew she had to, in a sense, step up to the plate and help her family so they could live independently.”

Nguyen has made use of the English she has learned in school, helping translate for her parents so they can conduct business and helping her brother, who is 5 years old, learn to read and write in English so he will have an easier time studying in school. She reads books to him and seeks to teach him colors and shapes.

While Nguyen said she had not been as close to her family in Vietnam, she became tearful when discussing them during an interview.

“I feel love for my parents,” she said. “I feel like they love me and because I love my little brother I want things to be stable and to help them to grow. I rarely cry, but if I say something with my real heart, with my real feeling, I cry.”

She set out goals for herself and worked to achieve them. She met her goal of finding a job, becoming an employee at a Dairy Queen in Richfield. She obtained a driver’s permit and is seeking to gain her license. Another goal involved learning English, and to do so she practiced her vocabulary and listened to educational TED Talks online in an effort to improve her listening skills. She has practiced speaking more in school and outside of school, she said.

“Last year, she was very quiet, but learning,” Lorentz said. “I could almost see those wheels turning.”

This year, Nguyen has participated more in her English language classes as well as mainstream classes with other students.

“You made an effort to make your voice heard,” Lorentz told Nguyen.

“I try to be normal,” Nguyen said.

“You will never be normal,” Lorentz replied. “Do you know what someone who is more than normal is called? Extraordinary. Who wants to be ordinary when you can be amazing?”

Nguyen quickly responded that she does not believe that she is better than anyone else, but she did acknowledge she would receive an award for her efforts in an economics class. Nguyen said she initially did not comprehend the lessons as well as her classmates who had been raised speaking English, but she studied lessons in the textbooks until she understood.

When the conversation turns to economics, Nguyen beams as she enthusiastically described her class project in which she pitched an idea for an electronic whiteboard that could be controlled by a laptop or cell phone, allowing teachers to erase parts of the screen and then use the computer history to restore the notes quickly.

She worked with other students to create an imaginary company with such a product and to promote it like the founders of a business on the television show “Shark Tank.”

“I try to use all my skill,” said Nguyen, who noted she gained finance and customer service experience while helping her parents at their coffee shop in Vietnam.

As for her graduation from Park High, Nguyen said, “I’m excited and a little bit nervous because I will go to college with a new teacher, new students, new friends.”

With a grin, she added that she hopes she will find the type of caring teachers and friends in college that she has had at St. Louis Park High School.

Smiling, Lorentz kidded her, “You shouldn’t have done so well. You could have stayed another year.”

Nguyen later reflected on the difficulties in transitioning to a new country.

“I passed those times,” Nguyen said. “My family – not only me – passed those times. We have transportation; we’re living independently in an apartment and everything.”

She reiterated, “I think we’re fine right now. We passed those times.”

