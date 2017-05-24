Minnetonka, Hopkins public safety reports

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents May 12-18:

Theft: 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4700 block of County Road 101.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: 3700 block of Farmington Road.

Burglary: 5600 block of Pompano Drive.

Driving While Impaired: Intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101, 12700 block of Junction Road, intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 169, intersection of I-394 and I-494.

Assault: 11100 block of Bren Road West.

Domestic: 12100 block of Glendale Lane.

Fraud: 1800 block of Plymouth Road, 15300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 14300 block of Lake Street Extension.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents May 12-18:

Theft: 900 block of Feltl Court.

Burglary: 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue, 700 block of Eighth Street.

Driving While Impaired: 200 block of Blake Road North.

Assault: 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Domestic: No incidents reported.

Fraud: No incidents reported.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins police department reports.