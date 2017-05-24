Jones, Nelson each win two events at Metro West Championships

Confidence goes a long way heading into this point of the track and field season with sections to follow the conference finals.

St. Louis Park boys garnered second place with 140 points, trailing only Metro West Champion Chanhassen which scored 176 points at the eight-team field on Thursday.

The Storm competed on its home track in what was suppose to be a two-day event but rain reduced it to a one-day meet on the same track as the section True Team meet. Park senior Owen Geier clears a hurdle during the 110-meter hurdles at the Metro West Conference meet at Chanhassen High School Thursday. Geier was runner-up in the finals in a personal-best time of 15.77 seconds. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Park head coach Rich Keith noted before the meet that the goal is always to win the team title but the expectation of a top-three finish was within reach so a second-place finish is a very good sign for the direction of the program.

Keith likes the two-day meet as it allows for more rest and recovery. On the opposite side, a one-day event is something Park track team members are accustomed to.

He added: “We’ll see at the end of today.”

The key for the Orioles with so many multi-event entrants, is to qualify as many as possible for the finals and sprinkle in a second teammate for the finals along the way.

“We either have one or two guys among the top eight seed times,” Keith said. “So you’ve got to feel good about that, going in. Then get a finalist in all 18 events and double up in some.”

Seniors Eric Jones and Zach Nelson each captured two titles. Park junior Abdikafi Warsame, left, leads Kennedy’s Zubier Dagane and Park eighth grader Rodolfo Zarate, Jr. around the Chanhassen High School track during the 3,200-meter run at the Metro West Conference Championships on Thursday. Warsame finished third in a personal-best time of 10:06.98. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Jones won the triple jump going 42-feet to match his seed distance and set a new meet record in the high jump clearing 6-feet-4. He edged Chanhassen senior Alex Spillum by one inch for the conference title and beat Spillum’s meet record of 6-2 set last year.

“Zach’s done super well for a kid just coming out for the first year,” Keith said. “Just in a year’s time, he’s decided to go run some track at Hamline.”

Nelson set two new PRs in winning the 100 dash in 11.10 and 200 dash in 22.82. Teammate Karon Adams ran a PR of 11.47 in the 100 prelims but didn’t finish the finals.

“We’re deep enough in most of our events, always wish I had more but we’re happy with where we’re at,” Keith said. “We’ve got a couple late scratches that I’d normally use in pole vaulter Brendan Johnson and Zollie Kaplan. They’ve got hamstring and hip flexor issues they’ve got to figure out.”

Senior Owen Geier was runner-up in the 110 hurdles in 15.77 while Chanhassen’s Henry Weisman set a new meet record time of 15.37 for the win. Geier was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 42.64 coming off a recent foot injury. Benilde teammates Ricky Floyd, right, and Ikenna Ujuagu, middle, run side-by-side during the 100-meter dash at Chanhassen High School for the Metro West Conference Championships Thursday. Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson

Freshman Jacob Brown was second in the 400 run in 52.47 and classmate Nebyu Bekele was eighth with a PR of 54.99.

Junior Abati Dedefo was fourth in the 800 run in 2:04.30 and senior Vince Callahan was ninth in 2:12.02 for a PR time.

“Dedefo dropped significant time in the section True Team in the 1,600 and was doing well in the 800 but had to pull out of it,” Keith said.

Junior Abdi Warsame was third in the 3,200 run in 10:06.98 behind Chanhassen freshmen Zach Long and Nick Scheller. Warsame was sixth in the 1,600 run in 4:42.57.

Parks’ 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays each finished third with the 4×200 team of Brown, Joe Donahue, Jones and Tyree Carter finished in 1:34.93. The 4×400 team of Brown, Donahue, Dedefo and Adams finished in 3:43.00. The 4×800 team of Bekele, Creston Halstead, Jackson Thoe and Rodolfo Zarate, Jr in 8:47.23.

Park senior Michael Donahue was second in the discus with a throw of 131-08 and seventh in the shot put going 43-9 1/4. Classmate Jordan Hernandez was sixth in the shot put going 45-feet for a PR and seventh in the discus going 116-04.

Benilde

Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished seventh out of eight teams with 56 points.

Senior Eric Wilson swept the throwing events including a PR in the discus with a throw of 153 feet and going 54-4 1/4 on the shot put.

Senior Ricky Floyd ran the top 100 dash prelims time and set a new PR of 11.30 with junior teammate Ikenna Ujuagu ninth in the prelims in 11.62. Floyd ran an 11.42 in the final to place third with Ujuagu eighth in the final in 11.60.

Senior Jonah Jerabek ran a season-best time of 2:06.52 in the 800 run and freshman Frankie Lynch was fifth in the 1,600 run in a PR of 4:40.78.

Junior Gabriel Alada was fourth in the long jump with a PR of 20 feet and sophomore Matt Guggemos was fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 40-4.

