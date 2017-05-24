Hopkins Activity Center upcoming events

ADVANCED CARE PLANNING: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25

Maureen Tyra will discuss the importance of having conversations with family and health care providers about your health care wishes. Call for more information. Members free; others $2.

THE ROARING 20’S OF HEARST CASTLE: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 6

Attendees can connect to learning and open windows to another place and time. This is a live interactive video conference. Journey back in time and discover the beginnings of Hearst Castle by looking at the three guest cottages, the art, architecture, interior design and hear the stories of the guests who stayed there. Call to register. Members: free; others: $2.

TRAVEL AFAR TRAVEL SHOW: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12

Experience “must-see” destinations, quality accommodations, memorable dinners under the guidance of dedicated tour manager trained to ensure a smooth and seamless tour. Landmark Tours presents unforgettable 2017-2018 travel experiences. Call to register. Members: free; others: $2.

Hopkins Activity Center is located at 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins and is owned and operated by the City of Hopkins. Call 952-939-1333 or email [email protected] for more information.