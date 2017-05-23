South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: May 8-15

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District May 8-14 reports were these incidents:

May 8 – Gas leak at Center Street in Excelsior.

May 8 – Medical at Park Lane in Shorewood.

May 8 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

May 9 – Medical at Smithtown Road in Shorewood

May 9 – Medical at George Street in Excelsior.

May 9 – Outside waste fire at Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

May 10 – Medical at Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 11 – Fire alarm at Sweetwater Curve in Shorewood.

May 11 – Medical at Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

May 12 – Unauthorized burn at Water Street in Excelsior.

May 13 – Medical at Water Street in Excelsior.

May 14 – Power line down at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police May 4-17 reports were these incidents:

May 4 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Chaska Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

May 4 – An individual reported fraudulent activity on their credit card on Boulder Bridge Lane in Shorewood. No loss was reported.

May 4 – An individual reported someone had stolen a kayak from his backyard on St. Albans Bay Road in Greenwood. Total loss of $200.

May 4 – Civil matter on High Pointe Road in Shorewood.

May 4 – Orono female was arrested for disorderly conduct on County Road 19 in Shorewood.

May 5 – Verbal domestic on Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood.

May 5 – Eden Prairie male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Oak Street and Water Street in Excelsior.

May 6 – An individual reported a theft of a flash drive on Mill Street in Excelsior. Loss unknown.

May 6 – An individual reported a suspicious vehicle on 62nd Street and Cathcart Drive in Shorewood.

May 6 – Civil matter on Birch Bluff Road in Tonka Bay.

May 6 – Excelsior male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Water Street and George Street in Excelsior.

May 7 – Minneapolis male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hillendale Road and Mill Street in Shorewood. The driver refused to submit to a breath test.

May 7 – Chanhassen female was cited for theft on Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 7 – An individual reported her cable lines had been cut on Maple View Court in Shorewood. Total loss of $200.

May 7 – Noise complaint on Echo Road in Shorewood.

May 8 – Verbal domestic on Mill Street in Shorewood.

May 9 – Fireworks complaint on Howards Point Road in Shorewood.

May 9 – Civil matter on Glencoe Road in Excelsior.

May 9 – Civil matter on Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

May 9 – Officers responded to a call that a garbage can was on fire on Smithtown Road in Shorewood. The Excelsior Fire District responded and extinguished the flames.

May 11 – Verbal domestic on Wild Rose Lane in Shorewood.

May 11 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Mill Street and Second Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

May 11 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

May 11 – Minneapolis female was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 after she was stopped for traffic and equipment violations near Mill Street and Lilac Lane in Shorewood.

May 12 – An individual reported a suspicious vehicle on Highway 7 in Shorewood. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

May 12 – Fireworks complaint on Wood Duck Circle in Shorewood.

May 13 – A woman crashed her vehicle, after falling asleep behind the wheel, and went through a guard rail on Excelsior Boulevard in Greenwood.

May 13 – A vehicle was located after park hours in Freeman Park on Eureka Road in Shorewood. The occupants were advised to go home.

May 14 – Noise complaint on Meadville Street in Greenwood.

May 15 – An individual reported damage to his backhoe over the weekend on Brassie Circle and Club Valley Road in Shorewood.

May 15 – Verbal domestic on Wild Rose Lane in Shorewood.