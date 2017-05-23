Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 26-June 2

By

Friday, May 26
RAMADAN STARTS

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MIDLIFE CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, May 27
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

SATURDAY MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org

ESCAPE THE NATURE CENTER
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

SONICALLY SPEAKING CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

JOYANN PARKER CONCERT
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, May 28
IPA AND NAMASTE YOGA
When: 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: bit.ly/2qAZHAA

BREWCRASS SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org

Monday, May 29
MEMORIAL DAY – NO SCHOOL AND CITY OFFICES CLOSED
– 7:30 a.m. – Graveside service at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood
– 8 a.m. – Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood
– 8 a.m.-9 p.m. – Memorial Day Challenge in The Commons Park, Excelsior
-9 a.m. – Graveside service at Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka
– 9:45 a.m. – Service at Golden Livingcenter, Excelsior
– 10 a.m. – Memorial Day program at Excelsior Elementary
– 11 a.m. – Parade from Excelsior Elementary School to Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior
– 11:30 a.m. – Graveside Ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TICKS, SKEETERS AND OTHER BLOOD EATERS
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Tuesday, May 30
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka
Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

Wednesday, May 31
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BLOOD DRIVE
When: 1-7 p.m.
Where: Tonka Bay City Hall
Info: cityoftonkabay.net

C-NOTES CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Thursday, June 1
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Congregational Church
Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

TRAINWRECK CONCERT
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR EAST TOWN OPEN HOUSE
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

OPEN LATE THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, June 2
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

GRILL NIGHT: TURTLE RACES
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Cottagewood General Store
Info: cottagewoodusa.com

THE CHAMPIONS FEATURING KASHIMANA AHUA CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com