South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 26-June 2

Friday, May 26
RAMADAN STARTS
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
MIDLIFE CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Saturday, May 27
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
SATURDAY MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org
ESCAPE THE NATURE CENTER
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
SONICALLY SPEAKING CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
JOYANN PARKER CONCERT
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
Sunday, May 28
IPA AND NAMASTE YOGA
When: 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: bit.ly/2qAZHAA
BREWCRASS SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org
Monday, May 29
MEMORIAL DAY – NO SCHOOL AND CITY OFFICES CLOSED
– 7:30 a.m. – Graveside service at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood
– 8 a.m. – Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood
– 8 a.m.-9 p.m. – Memorial Day Challenge in The Commons Park, Excelsior
-9 a.m. – Graveside service at Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka
– 9:45 a.m. – Service at Golden Livingcenter, Excelsior
– 10 a.m. – Memorial Day program at Excelsior Elementary
– 11 a.m. – Parade from Excelsior Elementary School to Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior
– 11:30 a.m. – Graveside Ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TICKS, SKEETERS AND OTHER BLOOD EATERS
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Tuesday, May 30
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka
Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org
EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org
FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
Wednesday, May 31
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BLOOD DRIVE
When: 1-7 p.m.
Where: Tonka Bay City Hall
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
C-NOTES CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Thursday, June 1
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TOASTMASTERS
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Congregational Church
Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org
TRAINWRECK CONCERT
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
EXCELSIOR EAST TOWN OPEN HOUSE
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
OPEN LATE THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
Friday, June 2
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
GRILL NIGHT: TURTLE RACES
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Cottagewood General Store
Info: cottagewoodusa.com
THE CHAMPIONS FEATURING KASHIMANA AHUA CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com