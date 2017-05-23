Arts Scene Calendar: May 26-June 14

Friday, May 26

Minnetonka Music Academy honors recital, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Arts Center studio theatre, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Reason to Believe: A night of vintage Rod Stewart, 8 p.m. at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W 78th St. With a band driven by multiple guitars, sax, two keyboards and lead vocals by Mick Sterling. Optional dinner at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Stronger than Pride: The passionate songs of Sade, 8 p.m. at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W 78th St. Sung by Twin Cities’ frontwoman Cate Fierro, with Katie Gearty, Sara Renner and Norm Blagman and driven by a powerful band. Optional dinner at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

MHS Bands in concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Auditions for SWIMMY, 6:30 p.m. at Stages Theatre Company, 1111 Mainstreet Hopkins. Stages Theatre Company is auditioning youth actors, singers & dancers ages 10-18 for SWIMMY, a Theatre for the Very Young production. Additional date May 31. To schedule an appointment beginning May 15, call 952-979-1135 or email [email protected]

Thursday, June 1

MHS Jazz concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Friday, June 2

Ghost: The Musical preview, Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St Excelsior. Be one of the first to catch Old Log Theatre’s latest. Information: www.oldlog.com.

Sunday, June 4

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band, 4 p.m. at Hopkins Center for Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. The Hopkins Westwind Concert Band presents “Shall We Dance?” Concert features polkas, Latin rhythms, and music from The King and I. Tickets are free but must be reserved; call 952-979-1111.

Wednesday, June 7

Used book sale, noon to 7 p.m. at Excelsior library, 337 Water St. Donation of books for the sale will be accepted at the library during business hours after June 7.

Saturday, June 10

Excelsior Art on the Lake, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Excelsior Commons, Lake St. Weekend-long celebration of local Minnesota art near the waterfront.

Stories together: Pride, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hopkins Library, 22 11th Ave N. Celebrate family and self-expression during Pride month through books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Call 952-933-6325.

Wednesday, June 14

Drawing fantastic creatures, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Library, 22 11th Ave N. For grades entering 1-3. Learn to draw creatures such as winged Thunderbirds and furry Nifflers that locate treasures. Registration required at www.hclib.org.