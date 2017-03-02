Wayzata Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable March 6

Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series continues Monday, March 6, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth.

The evening’s presentation is “Astronomy of the Sun” by Lindsay Glesener, an assistant professor in physics and astronomy at the University of Minnesota.

The main presentation begins at 7 p.m. and is followed by a teen roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.

The roundtable is a series of programs designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.

All programs are offered at no cost, and no registration is required.

All programs are recorded for playback on ED’s TV and some may be viewed at wayzata.k12.mn.us/Page/7087.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/ysr