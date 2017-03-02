Wayzata girls are wistful on Senior Night

Trojans down Tonka 57-46

Following a 57-46 win over Minnetonka, the senior tri-captains of the Wayzata girls basketball team took a few moments to reflect on their high school careers.

The crowd was bigger than usual for the Feb. 21 game at Wayzata High, and in keeping with tradition, the seniors took a lap around the gym before the game to shake hands with teammates, students, youth players, parents and grandparents. Wayzata senior captain Sydney Franks (Sun Sailor photo by John Sherman)

As captains, Sydney Franks, Camryn Hay and Shaelie Olsen have put their stamp on this year’s success. The win over Minnetonka gave Wayzata a season record of 19-6 and clinched second place in the Lake Conference standings for WHS.

The captains were asked to list some of their career highlights in a media conference after the game.

“It wouldn’t be one specific memory,” said Olsen, a 6-foot guard. “What I’ll remember most are the bus rides home after wins. There’s always a lot of food, laughter and singing.”

“The highlight for me was playing in the section finals my sophomore year,” said Hay, a 6-2 center. “We played Centennial in a high-stakes game. Coming back home after any win has been another highlight.”

“My favorite time is practice,” said Franks, a 5-5 guard. “We have fun, but we’re serious at the same time.”

Coach Mike Schumacher is responsible for keeping the right measures of fun and serious work, Franks observed.

What is Schumacher like?

“He has a good sense of humor,” said Franks. “And he is very punny [he likes to think up puns].”

Wayzata’s captains helped take control in the win over Minnetonka, which gave the Trojans a 2-0 sweep against the defending state Class 4A champions. Wayzata expanded a five-point halftime lead to as many as 14 points in the second half. Hay converted a conventional three-point play to give the Trojans their biggest lead of the night, 51-37.

“Defensively, we had to come together,” said Franks. “We wanted to cut off their drives and focus on their outside shooters.”

“Katey Brattland is phenomenal shooter for them,” Olsen noted. “You can’t give her any good looks. Megan Walker hurt us in the first half, but we did a better job on her the second half.”

Hay and her teammate, sophomore forward Kallie Theisen, had to battle hard against Minnetonka’s big girls, Zoe Hardwick and Kayla Mershon. In that duel, the Wayzata posts outscored Hardwick and Mershon 20-9.

“I have played against Mershon for a couple years,” said Hay. “Every time, it’s a battle of intensity. It comes down to effort and wits.”

Hay won the battle this time, as Mershon went to the bench with her fifth foul with just over 6 minutes remaining in the second half.

Franks played one of her best games of the season, scoring 22 points. She was hot from the outside and used a quick first step to get to the basket. Theisen lent strong support with 16 points and sophomore point guard Mimi Schrader added eight points.

Walker paced Tonka with 12 points, while Brattland and Hardwick scored nine each.

All in all, Senior Night ended on a high note for Wayzata. It was also Youth Cheerleader Night. Elementary school girls joined the varsity cheerleaders for several cheers during halftime.

