Patricia “Pat” Ann Paul

Patricia Ann Paul (Ross), age 85, of Eden Prairie, MN, formerly of Deephaven, MN and born in Walker, MN, passed away Feb. 24, 2017.

Survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Ann, Lindy (Leach), Melanie (Hale); grandchildren, Molly, Nathan, Ryan, Erin, Carrie; and seven great-grandchildren.

Known for her musical talent, she provided piano and organ accompaniment for various choral groups, individuals, schools, and churches. She also was the musical director for numerous school and community theater productions. She was an avid swimmer, a Girl Scout leader, bowled in leagues, and played bridge.

Burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial service will be on Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Huber Eden Prairie Chapel, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, MN. Memorials preferred to the Walker High School Music Program, P.O. Box 4000, Walker, MN 56484.

