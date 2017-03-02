Ordinances – CITY OF HOPKINS

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE NO. 2017-1119
ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1200 SALE, CONSUMPTION AND DISPLAY OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF THE HOPKINS CITY CODE
Summary: This ordinance amends SECTION 1200 SALE, CONSUMPTION AND DISPLAY OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF THE HOPKINS CITY CODE to allow a new license category: On-Sale License on Public Premise.
Effective Date: This ordinance shall take effect upon publication on March 2, 2017.
A full copy of the text of this ordinance is available from the City Clerk.
/s/ Molly Cummings, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Amy Domeier
City Clerk
Published in the
Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor
March 2, 2017
657164