Ordinances – CITY OF HOPKINS

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

SUMMARY OF

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-1119

ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1200 SALE, CONSUMPTION AND DISPLAY OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF THE HOPKINS CITY CODE

Summary: This ordinance amends SECTION 1200 SALE, CONSUMPTION AND DISPLAY OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF THE HOPKINS CITY CODE to allow a new license category: On-Sale License on Public Premise.

Effective Date: This ordinance shall take effect upon publication on March 2, 2017.

A full copy of the text of this ordinance is available from the City Clerk.

/s/ Molly Cummings, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Amy Domeier

City Clerk

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

March 2, 2017

657164