Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. to conduct a public hearing regarding the redevelopment of nine properties generally located in the southeast quadrant of Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue South intersection on both sides of the frontage road, and the northeast quadrant of Wooddale Avenue and 36th Street West. The development will be on both the north and south sides of the railroad tracks and adjacent to the future Southwest Light Rail Transit Wooddale Avenue Station. The applicant proposes to demolish the vacant McGarvey Coffee (5725 Hwy 7) and Nash Frame (3565 Wooddale Avenue) buildings, and to construct a mixed-use, mixed-income, creative community near the intersection of Wooddale Avenue and 36th Street West and along the Hwy 7 Frontage Road.

The zoning applications include a Comprehensive Plan amendment, preliminary and final plat, a zoning text and map amendment to create a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district, and a variance to the citys shadow regulations. The Comprehensive Plan amendment would reguide the properties from OFC-Office, BP-Business Park, and RRR Railroad to MX-Mixed Use. The PUD would allow for the construction of 299 dwelling units, a 110 room hotel, an anaerobic digester, a greenhouse, a cafe;, a coffee shop, a bike-shop, and a co-working space, in buildings ranging from 1 to 6 stories in height, and plant 1 acre of urban forest. The variance is requested for Sec. 36-366(b)(1)h. due to shadows cast upon the west wall of the building located at 5802 36th Street West.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952.928.2840 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

Contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AT 952.924.2575 if you have questions.

