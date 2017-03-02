Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Three Rivers Park District, under File 2017012, for a conditional use permit amendment and a site plan amendment to allow construction of a cold-storage building within the maintenance area in Clifton E. French Regional Park.

The property is legally described as follows:

That part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, described as beginning at the southwest corner thereof, thence on an assumed bearing of north 0 degrees, 18 minutes, 5 seconds west along the west line thereof 374.13 feet thence north 60 degrees, 19 minutes, 41 seconds east 506.51 feet thence northeasterly along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 4,545.66 feet a distance of 215.4 feet, thence southeasterly to a point on the east line of the west 867 feet of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter a distance of 255 north from the south line thereof, thence south along said east line to the south line thereof, thence west to the beginning except roads, all located in Section 14, Township 118, Range 22, Hennepin County.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the zoning ordinance of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the community development information counter (lower level of City Hall), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

March 2, 2017

657229