Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Wooddale Builders, Inc., under File No. 2017 006, for the following items related to the Elm Creek Place subdivision located north of County Road 47 between Lawndale and Dunkirk Lanes: 1) preliminary plat to replat 17 lots as Elm Creek Place 2nd Addition; and 2) a conditional use permit to allow six single-family homes in the RMF-2 (multiple family 2) zoning district. The property is legally described as follows:

Lots 13-16, 22-27, 34-39, and 43, Block 2, ELM CREEK PLACE, according to the recorded plat thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the community development information counter (lower level of City Hall), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

March 2, 2017

