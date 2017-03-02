Letter to the editor: Another successful International Night for Wayzata Public Schools

Hola, asalamalikum, guten Tag, konicheewa, nihao, preveet, bonjour and hello!

You might wonder how the tradition of International Night started in the Wayzata Public School District. We had some parents that celebrated different cultures at Oakwood Elementary. Then, eight years ago, the big show took place at the high school due to the changing demographics of the district. Families come to the Wayzata Public Schools not only for the high educational standards the district has to offer but also due to an enriching and growing cultural community. The English learner, or EL teacher, Fauzia Siddiqui, started the tradition of International Night at Wayzata High to promote all the diversity we have to share in the district and in our community. As Mrs. Siddiqui said, “We all have more similarities than differences.”

Since then, the tradition has continued around the district. International Night has been celebrated at Plymouth Creek, Sunset Hill, Meadow Ridge, and Wayzata High School. I, along with Kimberly Lane’s community members, have been organizing this event for the last three years.

Kudos to all who participated and supported the Feb. 17 International Night at Kimberly Lane Elementary School. We had over 400 people in attendance and people left with a smile in hopes of peace and harmony and an understanding of mutual respect for each other.

International Night is a way to showcase and embrace cultural diversity in our school district and community. Thank you to Kimberly Lane’s principal, Dr. Kari Wehrmann and to the diligent volunteers who participated in this event representing their cultures from 20 countries around the world.

Our very own Kimberly Lane students performed traditional Chinese and Indian dances and showcased beautiful attire. We had professional martial artists from Omulu Capoeira of Minnesota that combined elements of dance, acrobatics and music to represent the Brazilian culture. The Alma Folklorico group shared Mexican folkloric dances from the different regions/states of Mexico. Families and students also enjoyed arts, crafts, henna, balloon animals, origami, calligraphy, souvenir photo options and other cultural activities at the event.

I would like to thank all of the restaurants and businesses that have donated generously to our event: India Palace, Chipotle, India Bazaar, Jimmy John’s, Sesame Cafe, Chili’s, Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, 98 Pounds, Kumon Plymouth, Gracious Henna, etc.

Without all of the volunteers, we would not have a first class show!

Gracias, shukhran, merci beaucoup, grazie, arigato, do jeh, spasiba, dhanyavaad and thank you!

Eram Mashadi,

Plymouth

Mashadi is a teacher of EL (English learners) at Wayzata Public Schools. She is also a graduate of Wayzata and has children who attend Wayzata High School.