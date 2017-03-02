Crimson boys edge Osseo for basketball sweep

Maple Grove earned a season sweep over Osseo with a 65-61 win at Osseo Monday, Feb. 27. Osseo’s Alex Sinnen throws down one of his three dunks in the game against Maple Grove. The senior center scored nine points to keep Osseo within striking distance. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

With their home crowd behind them, the Orioles were hoping to avenge their 72-68 loss to the second-ranked team in the state on Jan. 20. But Crimson senior guard Brad Davison would not let that happen. Davison led all scorers with 27 points but he received plenty of support as Tywhon Pickford netted 14 points and Ryan Bredensteiner had 12. Senior guard Jack Hutchinson added seven points and played a key role by containing Osseo junior sharpshooter Zach Theisen.

With their top scorer contained and senior guard Matt Bezdicek sidelined by an injured left hand, Osseo’s big men kept their team in the game. Center Alex Sinnen had a big first half as he had two dunks, a block shot and an assist to give Osseo an early 9-7 lead. Junior forward Maurice Nelson and senior forward Jazz Booker also contributed and sparked an 8-0 run that gave Osseo its biggest lead of the night, 17-11.

MG called timeout and Pickford and Davison pulled Maple Grove even at 17-17. The teams traded leads the rest of the half but Bredensteiner put Maple Grove ahead with a five-point outburst in the final 1:30. With the score tied 26-26, Bredensteiner converted two free throws with 1:46 left. The Crimson made a stop and Bredensteiner swished a three-point jumper with 8 seconds left to give MG a 31-26 halftime lead. Ryan Bredensteiner of the Crimson launches a jumper that put Maple Grove by five points at halftime. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

With Hutchison glued to him, Theisen got one good look for his patented three-point jumper all night and he scored three points in the first half. But Sinnen, Nelson and Booker scored 17 of Osseo’s 26 first-half points to keep the Orioles within striking distance.

The second half was close all the way. Osseo tied the score at 37-37 on a three by John Bezdicek but Maple Grove opened up a 56-47 lead as Davison scored 15 points, Hutchison buried a three and Bredensteiner sank two field goals. The Orioles would not go down without a fight and went on an 11-5 run. Nelson had two baskets, Emmette Paige Jr. hit a three, Theisen scored on a drive and a three and Paige scored off a rebound to cut Maple Grove’s lead to 61-59 with 1:15 left.

That’s as close as the Orioles could get as Davison calmly sank four straight free throws to seal the win.

Nelson led Osseo with 16 points, Theisen had 10, Sinnen and Paige 9 and Mar Mar Hughes 8.

Both teams now prepare for the section tournament. Osseo is in Section 5 and Maple Grove in Section 8.