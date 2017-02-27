Included in the Wayzata police reports Feb. 14-20 were these incidents:

One missing or lost property, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, one fire alarm, two hazardous road conditions, nine other medical calls, five wellbeing checks on adults, one civil matter, three reports of disturbance, four reports of suspicion, six driving or traffic complaints, three house or business checks, one citation for an animal violation, four animal complaints, one animal impound, four business alarms, five home alarms and three calls to assist another department.

Feb. 15 – A reported theft of construction tools resulting in a $2,000 loss on the 400 block of Ferndale Road South.

Feb. 16 – A reported theft resulting in a $5.99 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Feb. 16 – A report of an unwanted male outside a business on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The male was gone upon officer arrival.

Feb. 17 – A reported theft of a phone charger resulting in a $12.99 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Feb. 17 – A report of a customer causing a disturbance on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The male left prior to officer arrival.

Feb. 18 – A reported theft of a package on the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive East.

Feb. 18 – A report of an attempted burglary on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. It was found that an exterior door handle was damaged, but no entry was made.

Feb. 20 – A report of an unwanted panhandler on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The area was checked, but police were unable to locate the person in question.