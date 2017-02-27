St. Louis Park City Council resolution stresses support for diversity

A resolution St. Louis Park highlighted in its February Park Perspective newsletter to residents emphasized the belief of city council members that police in the city should not seek to enforce federal immigration law.

The resolution, which council members approved Dec. 19, states in its title that it is a resolution “supporting and standing with all members of the St. Louis Park community.”

It quotes from the preamble of the city’s home rule charter, which states, “Human freedom and human rights are indivisible and the recognition of equality of all people is indispensable in the administration of a just government.”

The preamble goes on to state that “human rights denied to one are denied to all” and that the city will not deny equality of rights under the law “on the basis of color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, age or status with regard to public assistance or disability.”

The resolution’s second paragraph focuses on immigration, a topic that has President Donald Trump has focused on during his campaign and time in office.

The city affirms “that it does not operate its programs and services for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration laws; and, that public safety officials do not undertake any law enforcement action for the sole purpose of detecting or apprehending undocumented persons.”

The resolution concludes by stating, “The City Council rejects division, bigotry, hate, and fear. The City Council will fight for the rights, freedoms and interests of all of the members of the community, no matter the color of their skin, their gender, the way they worship, where they were born, their age, their disability, their status regarding public assistance, their marital or familial status, their sexual orientation, or any other identity.”

The resolution arose from the council’s work on race equity, in which city staff members have undertaken training and conversed about issues relating to race, Mayor Jake Spano said.

Council members wanted to publicly let the community know how council members feel “about people who are recent arrivals to our community and from a policy and process standpoint how our police engage in that discussion,” he said.

Council members sought to respond to the current political climate in the country by expressing the belief that newcomers to the city make St. Louis Park stronger and more diverse, Spano said.

“We also wanted people to know our police aren’t out there enforcing immigration law on a day-in and day-out basis,” he said.

Asked whether the resolution is a way of declaring St. Louis Park to be a sanctuary city, Spano said, “The term sanctuary city is a term of art. It’s not a legal definition. Everyone defines it a little differently. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some people see what we do as being that. That’s up to their interpretation.”

Leaders of the city police department have said that they do not check on a person’s immigration status when motorists contact them for help with flat tires or are pulled over for speeding, the mayor said.

Doing so would make the community less safe because some people may feel less comfortable providing information to police, Spano said.

“We don’t want anyone in the community to have fear of calling police for fear they’ll ask to see immigration papers and that kind of thing,” Spano said. “Our police department is strongly supportive that they don’t want to be out there doing this work.”

However, Spano said the police department would let federal immigration authorities know if they learn a person is not in the community legally while investigating an assault, robbery or other serious crime.

He indicated he did not feel worried that the Trump Administration might prevent federal funds from reaching the city if federal authorities deemed St. Louis Park to be a sanctuary city.

“That’s up to them,” Spano said. “We don’t receive a lot of federal funding to begin with.”

He added, “For us, this was much more making sure we’re standing on the side of people living in this community – not so much worrying about whether the Trump Administration is going to deny a grant from some agency based on this.”

No change in practices

He and other council members said the city’s resolution did not change St. Louis Park’s practices.

“It’s more of an affirmation of what we’ve already been doing and the way we’ve conducted ourselves for years,” Spano said. “Folks who live in our community need to know that they’re safe, and in order for our police department to do that they need to know we’re not out there randomly checking people’s immigration status to try to do the job of federal law enforcement officials.”

The city charter’s preamble quoted in the resolution has been in place much longer than the current council, Councilmember Anne Mavity pointed out before the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.

“This is really being raised up in this moment because of the public dialogue that seems to be increasingly polarized,” said Mavity, adding that some people nationally and locally have felt less safe and less welcome than in the past. “It’s really just to establish and reaffirm that we are a welcoming, safe, affirming community for all of our members. Our St. Louis Park community has done this over the years. We have been a leader in doing this.”

Former Police Chief John Luse stressed the community policing model that focuses on establishing trust between police officers and the community, Mavity and Spano said. The three finalists to replace Luse have all stressed their commitment to the community policing model.

All victims of crimes should feel safe to call 911 when they need help and to serve as witnesses to crimes, Mavity said.

“Anything else about your life and who you are in this community is not relevant,” she said. “What’s relevant is public safety in that moment and that you can feel welcome and safe in this community.”

She noted that a group called Allies of St. Louis Park formed to demonstrate support for St. Louis Park to serve as a welcome, affirming community.

More than 800 people have joined the Allies of St. Louis Park Facebook group.

Of the resolution, Mavity said, “This is speaking to those values that, again, are longstanding and I think will continue into the future.”

Spano added, “There are a lot of folks in this world right now who are wondering where their place is. I would have them know that their place is in St. Louis Park.”

