Hopkins Council approves spring landscaping project on Shady Oak Road

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins City Council has approved a contract of $177,116 to Southview Design for landscape improvements along the Shady Oak Road corridor.

The total cost for Hopkins will be slightly more than $98,000, including a 10-percent contingency cost, said Public Work Director Steve Stadler.

The project includes planting of various levels in 11 areas along Shady Oak Road. Preliminary landscape plans were approved in January 2014 with a public input process, Stadler said.

Three alternatives are included in the contract: a two year maintenance period, additional planting along the corridor’s border pond area and an irrigation system. The cost of the project with alternatives and indirect costs, such as advertising, would be $226,600.

Stadler explained that the project was bid in the fall of 2016, but the resulting proposals were too expensive, prompting the council to reject those proposals and rebid the project this spring.

“We decided to reject those bids and start over again, That was a good decision,” he said.

Funding for the work is split with Hennepin County, contributing $118,023, and Minnetonka, contributing $10,275.

Minnetonka will administer the contract through a cooperative agreement with Hopkins. The Minnetonka City Council is expected to vote on the contract Feb. 27.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late April and be completed July 1.

In other business, the city council appointed Emma Figgens to the Park Board, in a position vacated by Fozia Ali, who resigned Feb. 3.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]