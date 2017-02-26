Hopkins/Minnetonka police reports, Feb. 16 – 22

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Feb. 16-22:

Theft: 18300 block of Highway 7, 18000 block of Prior Lane, 4500 block of Shady Oak Road, 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 5700 block of Sanibel Drive, 1000 block of Plymouth Road, 4800 block of County Road 101, 4700 block of Clear Spring Road, 11300 block of K-Tel Drive, 3300 block of County Road 101, 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive, 18300 block of Highway 7, 17400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 12900 block of Stanton Drive.

DWI: 1600 block of Plymouth Road, Minnetonka Boulevard and Williston Road, Excelsior Boulevard and Woodland Road, County Road 5 and Oakridge Road, Plymouth Road and Ridgedale Drive.

Assault: 11100 block of Bren Road West.

Domestic: 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road, 5800 block of County Road 101, 500 block of Carlson Parkway.

Fraud: 5700 block of Seven Oaks Court, 5900 block of Chasewood Parkway, 14600 block of Highway 7, 5500 block of Bimini Drive, 14000 block of Stonegate Lane.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Feb. 16-22:

Theft: 900 block of Feltl Court.

Burglary: 300 block of 12th Avenue North.

Property Damage: 300 block of Blake Road North, 800 block of First Street South.

DWI: Fifth Avenue South and Excelsior Boulevard, 00 block of Eighth Avenue South.

Domestic: 1000 block of Feltl Court, 100 block of 12th Avenue South.

Fraud: 500 block of Blake Road North.