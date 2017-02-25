Tonka earns return trip to state wrestling tourney

Although the Minnetonka High wrestling team suffered heavy graduation losses last spring, the Skippers are back in the State Class AAA Tournament after winning three matches Feb. 17 in the Section 6AAA Meet. Head coach Josh Frie of the Minnetonka High wrestling team is taking the Skippers to the State Class AAA Team Tournament for the second straight year. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“It was a full-team effort from top to bottom,” said Minnetonka head coach Josh Frie. “We learned a lot about ourselves this season, and now we’re seeing what we’re capable of doing.”

The three wins in sectionals boosted Minnetonka’s season record to 14-14. With a more experienced team last year, the Skippers stood 23-4 at this stage of the season.

Minnetonka had to do some juggling to get its lineup in place for the postseason. Nathaniel Hayden dropped enough weight to get from the heavyweight class down to 220 pounds. Freshman Sean Agan emerged as the 170-pounder late in the season and Sam Durkee came on strong at 195 pounds. Those developments made the Skippers much stronger in the upper weights.

Minnetonka drew a first-round bye in the nine-team sectional before mowing down Minneapolis South 57-18, Chaska/Chanhassen 43-29 and Mound Westonka 43-26.

The Skippers dominated against Minneapolis South as points piled up quickly with a flurry of pins.

Eighth-grader Andrew Sanders had the first pin of the Skippers at 3:53 of his 106-pound bout. Henry Bixler (132), Max Fuecker (152), Sam Fondeur (160) and Agan (170) followed with pins. The Skippers gained 12 additional points when Hayden (220) and James Johnson (heavyweight) won forfeits.

In the match against Chaska/Chanhassen, the Skippers opened with a 4-0 lead when Sanders won a 14-5 decision. Six pins gave the Skippers a big edge in bonus points. Those falls were by Wallace in 1:12 at 113 pounds, Bixler in 1:27 at 126, Mumbuwa in 0:50 at 132, Fuecker in 0:44 at 152, Durkee in 0:42 at 195 and Johnson in 1:25 at heavyweight. Caleb Schumacher won a 12-9 decision at 138.

Against Mound Westonka in the finals, Minnetonka took a quick 24-0 lead with four pins.

The falls came from Sanders in 3:16 at 106, Wallace in 5:30 at 113, Spencer Schroeder in 3:27 at 120 and Mumbuwa in 1:30 at 126. Hayden added a fall in 1:17 at 220 pounds. Schumacher won a 12-1 decision at 138. Johnson won his heavyweight match by forfeit.

Individuals

Minnetonka will enter the Section 6AAA Individual Tournament Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

Mumbuwa, Sanders and Johnson are the Skippers’ top hopefuls to qualify for state.

“Zach Wallace has a shot at 113,” said Frie. “It looks like that weight class is wide open. In the middle weights, there are four or five spots where we could have a state qualifier.”

The individual bouts will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s action will begin at 11 a.m.

