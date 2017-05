Vicki H. Franey (Torkelson)

Vicki Franey (Torkelson), age 57, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Plymouth, MN, passed away February 14, 2017.

Vicki is a 1978 graduate of Wayzata High School.

She is survived by husband Tim; sons Derek and Troy; parents Eldon and Margaret Torkelson; brothers Harvey (CinDee), Ron (Lorene), Evan (Deb); nephews, nieces and many relatives.

Memorial service Thursday, March 2, 2 p.m., Mountain View Funeral Home, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207.