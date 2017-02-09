South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 9-17

Thursday, Feb. 9

GENERATION Z

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: VANTAGE, 4350 Baker Rd., Minnetonka

Info: bit.ly/2jHxAh4

Friday, Feb. 10

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

WALK WHEN THE MOON IS FULL

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Saturday, Feb. 11

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

LEGO LAB

When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

LOVEBIRDS; LOCAL FOODS DINNER AND SLEIGH RIDES

When: 5-11 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

VALENTINE’S

DINNER AND

CANDLELIT WALK

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BRIAN CRISTOFONO CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

SONICALLY

SPEAKING CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Feb. 12

BREWGRASS

SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

KICKSLEDS AND S’MORES

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Feb. 13

QUILT GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: LIL FARMHANDS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: LOWRY LITTLE ONES

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: woodlandmn.org

TAPPING HISTORY: LAKE MINNETONKA’S FIRST STEAMBOATS

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: elmhs.org

Tuesday, Feb. 14

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

VALENTINE’S DAY OPERA DINNER

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 6:15-8 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

MEN’S BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Davanni’s Pizza, 15200 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: hclib.org

SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

Wednesday, Feb. 15

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

COMPUTER

WORKSHOP

When: 1 and 2 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TRAINWRECK

CONCERT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: greenwoodmn.com

ORDER OF THE

EASTERN STAR MEETING

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Thursday, Feb. 16

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BOYS BOOK CLUB

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING

COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

COYOTE CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

Friday, Feb. 17

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

THE WHISKIES

CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com