South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 9-17

Thursday, Feb. 9
GENERATION Z
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: VANTAGE, 4350 Baker Rd., Minnetonka
Info: bit.ly/2jHxAh4
Friday, Feb. 10
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
WALK WHEN THE MOON IS FULL
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Saturday, Feb. 11
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
LEGO LAB
When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
LOVEBIRDS; LOCAL FOODS DINNER AND SLEIGH RIDES
When: 5-11 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
VALENTINE’S
DINNER AND
CANDLELIT WALK
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
BRIAN CRISTOFONO CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
SONICALLY
SPEAKING CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Sunday, Feb. 12
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
KICKSLEDS AND S’MORES
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, Feb. 13
QUILT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: LIL FARMHANDS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: LOWRY LITTLE ONES
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: woodlandmn.org
TAPPING HISTORY: LAKE MINNETONKA’S FIRST STEAMBOATS
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: elmhs.org
Tuesday, Feb. 14
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
VALENTINE’S DAY OPERA DINNER
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 6:15-8 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
MEN’S BOOK CLUB
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Davanni’s Pizza, 15200 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: hclib.org
SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
Wednesday, Feb. 15
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
COMPUTER
WORKSHOP
When: 1 and 2 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TRAINWRECK
CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
GREENWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com
ORDER OF THE
EASTERN STAR MEETING
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
Thursday, Feb. 16
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BOYS BOOK CLUB
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
COYOTE CONCERT
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com
Friday, Feb. 17
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
THE WHISKIES
CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com