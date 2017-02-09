Crime scenes: Blue Water prepping macabre musical ‘Sweeney Todd’

Show will run for three performances Feb. 16-18 in Hopkins Blue Water Theatre Company actors practice a scene in their Wayzata rehearsal space Jan. 31 for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Blue Water Theatre Company will bring to life the morbid Stephen Sondheim classic, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” for the company’s winter musical.

The production from the Wayzata-based youth theatre group features around 40 actors from area high schools and will run for three performances Feb. 16-18 at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins.

The macabre musical, based on a 1973 play by Christopher Bond, tells the story of barber Sweeney Todd, who returns to 19th-century London after 15 years of exile with desire for revenge against the judge who banished him.

This marks the second time Blue Water has produced “Sweeney Todd,” explained Charlie Leonard, director and founder of the nonprofit theater troupe.

“The show has a very a different feel than the first time, which is good because we didn’t want it to be the same,” Leonard said.

When Blue Water was considering which musical to present for its winter production, the chilling tale of a psychotic barber drew considerable attention from actors.

“What we’ve found over the years is that our most successful work is the shows that the kids have a passion to do,” Leonard said. “And this is the one this year that they all, for whatever reason, this is what they were talking about.”

The cast of excited actors includes Wayzata High seniors Jack Stetler and Paige Jaeger as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. Erik Dagoberg, also a senior at Wayzata, will play the role of Anthony Hope, a youthful sailor who rescues Todd and falls in love with Johanna Barker, played by Maya Vagle, a junior at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists.

“It’s incredibly hard, but it is a lot of fun,” Dagoberg said of the music-heavy production.

This isn’t the first Sondheim production Dagoberg and Vagle have been a part of with Blue Water. The actors also helped bring to stage “Anyone Can Whistle” last spring and “Into the Woods” in 2014.

Now they’re ready to tackle another Sondheim staple with this musical, and it’s proving a challenging but exciting experience for the young actors.

“It’s insane, but it’s fun insane,” Vagle said.

“Sweeney Todd” first opened on Broadway in 1979. While it has remained one of Sondheim’s most popular works, the story of revenge and obsession is not for the faint of heart, warns choreographer Katie Fischer.

“It’s really dark,” she said. “There are horrible things that happen.”

“It’s revenge, it’s murder, it’s cannibalism,” added Leonard. “Unlike a show like ‘Les Miserables,’ which has dark moments but ultimately an uplifting message, there’s nothing particularly uplifting about this show.”

While the production may not exactly be fun for the whole family, there are themes worth exploring for those able to see beyond the grislier plot points.

“What the musical basically says is, if you live with revenge as your main motive, then you’re going to kill off everything that you love,” Fischer said. “It’s a cautionary tale.”

If you go:

Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]