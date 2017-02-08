Superhero Date Night offers fun night for mothers and sons

Superhero Date Night is an opportunity for boys from kindergarten through fifth grade and their mothers or influential female role models to make fun memories together.

Superhero Date Night is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Davis Community Center, 5430 Glenwood Ave. in Golden Valley. The fee is $29 per couple.

Father and daughter princess balls are a popular annual event sometimes offered through a community’s parks and recreation department. Several residents in Golden Valley and the surrounding communities raised the question, wondering about a similar event for mothers and sons.

The Golden Valley Parks and Recreation and Hopkins Community Education responded last year, and the partners hosted its first ever mother and son style event. The theme was sports.

“From what I’ve heard it sounded like it was a great success,” said John Stutzman, Golden Valley recreation supervisor.

This year the event’s activities revolve around superheroes. The event will feature dinner, a child-appropriate DJ, face painting, create-your-own shield, a 46-foot long obstacle course and games.

Organizers are expecting 100-120 attendees.

Stutzman said the event was created as a way to provide equal opportunity programming.

“These types of events are drastically important to the community, Stutzman said.

Although he does not have children, Stutzman said his niece loves participating in the father and daughter ball.

“I think it’s great to do things for both mother and son and father and daughter,” he said.

For more information, go to goldenvalleymn.gov.

