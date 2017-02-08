St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Instructor David Jones will present “The Washington Monument: Centerpiece of the National Mall” 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The class will include a discussion on the problems encountered in building the 555-foot monument.

• A trip to the DayTrippers Theatre to see “Wife Begins at Forty” is planned 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The play centers around a housewife, Linda, as she fans the flames of passion with her mild- mannered husband, George.

• An educational opportunity for anyone wanting to learn about Medicare will be 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The class covers Medicare benefits, how the system works and various supplement choices.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Classes are conducted at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.