Column: Five steps to getting organized

By Guest Columnist Gail Marek

It’s surprisingly simple to be better organized using five easy ideas. Know what is expected of you, whether you have a meeting with your doctor or a job to do. Learn from your experiences so that you don’t keep making the same mistakes. Set up good office support systems. Make the most of your meetings, whether with an insurance agent or your boss. Finally, pace yourself by alternating periods of work and rest.

Know what others expect of you. What tasks and projects do you have? If you keep track of what you have to do each day and what you have on your long term To Do list, you are already a step ahead. Keep track of your deadlines and your time, whether it’s showing up for work on time, picking up your kids from school, or fixing a leaky sink. Make yourself accountable to others and set appointment times so that you keep track of your time through the day and keep planning for the next thing you have to do.

How is your paperwork organized? Know what your finances are and where your money is. Keep your bills and important papers together and within easy reach for when you need them.

Learn from your experiences. Keep track of your good and bad experiences. Look for patterns in the decisions you have made in the past and what happened because of those decisions. Once you can see the positive outcomes again and again from good decisions, you will start to make better decisions more often. Don’t get down on yourself when things don’t work out the way you want.

Set up your office support systems. Whether you do your paperwork at the kitchen table or at a desk in your office, have adequate lighting. Good lighting over your work area and around the room makes it feel like you are working in a bright, happy place and not a dark dungeon. Keep your necessary papers within easy reach.

Have a smooth flow of traffic in and around your work area. Make sure that you have an inbox and an outbox and a place to put papers that you want to file on your desk. Leave enough space on your work surface so that you can work on one thing at a time, and stay focused on that one thing until it is finished.

Make the most of meetings. Get ready for meetings in advance. No matter if you are meeting you’re your boss or your insurance agent, make sure that you know what the meeting is about and what you expect to get out of the meeting so that you can be prepared. Remember that you may have questions or information to share with others, as well. You may wish to create a meeting packet, to include a notebook, pen, calculator, and have a pocket for loose leaf papers. Remember to clean out your packet and clean out your purse or wallet every day or every week.

Pace yourself. Remember to take breaks and periods of rest when you are working or getting organized because taking breaks helps to keep your productivity high. Use short, quiet periods of time wisely to file papers, update your calendar and To Do List, clean out the dishwasher or do a load of laundry.

Keep your To Do List up to date and use your calendar to set deadlines. Start large tasks early. Break down larger projects into smaller sections and do one or two smaller parts each day so that you aren’t trying to finish the project at the last minute.

By following these simple rules and keeping track of the time throughout the day, you can stay on time and accomplish the tasks that are most important.

Gail Marek is a professional organizer with Organized for Success, based in the Twin Cities.