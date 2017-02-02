Two men reportedly rob a St. Louis Park Starbucks

St. Louis Park police are investigating an armed robbery at a St. Louis Park coffee shop.

The St. Louis Park Police Department responded at about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 19 to the Starbucks Coffee at 4201 Minnetonka Blvd. to investigate a reported armed robbery.

Upon the officers’ arrival, all employees and customers in the store were found to be safe and unharmed, according to city officials. The two male suspects, who were reportedly armed with a handgun, had already left the area and have not yet been located as of press time.

During the ensuing investigation, employees and witnesses reported that two male suspects entered around 5:30 a.m. and one brandished a black handgun, according to city officials. They demanded money and left with an undetermined amount of cash in a paper bag. The incident is under active investigation by the St. Louis Park Police Department with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab.