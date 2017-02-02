Hopkins police offer $1,000 reward for leads on Jan. 21 robbery

The Hopkins Police Department announced Thursday that the department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a Jan. 21 robbery in the city.

“We’re trying to see if anyone has information to help us out,” Sgt. Michael Glassberg said.

According to Glassberg, the incident occurred around midnight that Saturday along the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

A 56-year-old victim reported being attacked after visiting relatives at an apartment complex. While leaving, an unidentified male suspect confronted the victim in the elevator to ask for a ride. After the victim refused, the suspect followed the victim into the parking lot, climbed into the backseat of the victim’s car, and allegedly struck the victim in the head with what was believed to be a gun.

The suspect, described as a black male in his 20s or 30s with a medium build, then forced the victim to drive to Brooklyn Park. Upon arrival, the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and wallet and left the vehicle, leaving behind a winter jacket and winter hat.

The victim sustained a minor head injury but was otherwise unharmed, and no other items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Miller at 952-548-6411, the police department at 952-548-8885 or by texting HOPKINSPD to 847-411. Tips can be made anonymously.