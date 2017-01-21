Wayzata Library event to explore the life of Emily O. Goodridge Grey

The life of Emily O. Goodridge Grey, an African American social activist, pioneer and abolitionist in Minnesota during the 19th century, will be explored at an event 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St.

The history of the African American men and women who helped shaped the nation will come alive in this series of interactive dramatic reenactments.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Minnesota African American Museum and Cultural Center and funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669