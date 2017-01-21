Trojan girls break 140 in gymnastics win

Treanor leads Wayzata girls

Grace Treanor had her highest all-around score of the season in leading the Wayzata High girls gymnastics team to a 140.55 to 139.175 win over Eden Prairie Jan. 12.

Treanor scored at least a 9.275 in all four individual events with high scores of 9.45 on vault and beam.

“Both our varsity and our JV scored season highs,” said Wayzata head coach Carly Holden. “Grace won the all-around with a 37.475, which is her career high.” Wayzata gymnast Reese Lenort is the picture of concentration as she takes flight in vault competition. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Eden Prairie’s roster is loaded with all-arounders this year, and the Trojans needed Treanor’s first place to hold off the Eagles.

Eden Prairie girls took places 2-5 in the all-around competition with Kenzie Kluge (36.75), Anna Pecci (35.125), Laura Devine (34.125) and Karly Albers (33.175).

In vault competition, Treanor’s 9.45 beat strong performances from Pecci and Kluge. Madeline Tapper was Wayzata’s second-best vaulter, taking fifth place.

Wayzata needed a good performance on bars and had three of the top four finishers. Treanor won with a 9.3 and EP’s Kluge was second at 9.1. Wayzata took the third and fourth with Claire Krueger (8.6) and Sally Doehr (8.575).

The Trojans had similar success on beam with Treanor taking first with a 9.45. Allison LeMinh of Wayzata was third with 9.025 and her teammate, Krueger, was fourth with 8.875.

Floor competition went the Eagles’ way as Kluge won with 9.35. Treanor was a close second at 9.275. Devine and Pecci of the Eagles finished third and fourth, and Izzy Treanor salvaged fifth place for the Trojans with her 8.925 score.

Other Wayzata girls who competed in varsity events in the meet against EP were Jessica Chao, Reese Lenort, Lauren Osterberg, Mary Donna Satterval and Rachel Theiste.

Next for the Trojan gymnasts is a Lake Conference dual meet against Hopkins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Gym 9 at Wayzata High School.

The Trojans also have a weekend invitational. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Park of Cottage Grove High School.

