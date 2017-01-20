Hopkins wrestling: Is Grunseth’s luck about to change?

Royal wrestler bounces back from injuries

To say the least, Justin Grunseth of the Hopkins High wrestling team has had some tough luck the last two years.

He missed all of last season with a broken leg, and this season he has missed matches due to shoulder and knee problems.

Even though there has been quite a bit of adversity, the senior tri-captain appeared to be turning the corner in Hopkins’ 54-21 dual-meet loss Jan. 12 at Wayzata. He put together a really solid match and pinned Elliot Omlid at the 1:33 mark of their 160-pound match. Grunseth caught his opponent in a headlock and was able to maneuver his shoulders to the mat.

“I have been hoping to turn my record around,” said Grunseth, who improved to 3-7 with his victory. “I have been fighting a knee issue recently, but it has cleared up now and I feel like I have new life.” Justin Grunseth of the Hopkins High wrestling team works for the pin against Wayzata’s 160-pounder, Elliot Omlid. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins head coach Al Price is happy to see Grunseth back in the win column.

“Justin puts his nose down and goes hard every day,” said Price. “Our team is small in numbers, but big in heart.”

What does Grunseth like most about wrestling?

“The hard work,” he said without hesitation. “And the good feeling I get when it all comes together.”

Grunseth admires the other two Royal captains, seniors Jesse Sattler and Nate Johnson. Sattler has an outside shot at 150 career wins, while Johnson hit the 100-win mark last weekend.

“It is inspiring how good they are,” said Grunseth. “Jesse and Nate are two of my best friends.”

As three seniors on a young team, the captains pull for one another all the time.

“Justin has had the worst luck,” said Sattler. “But he’ll never quit. We didn’t win [the match] tonight, but we wrestled hard and came away with four wins.”

Unfortunately, Hopkins had to forfeit in six weights, which made the final score look lopsided.

But Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen applauded the Royals’ effort.

“The Hopkins kids wrestled hard,” he said. “We knew they had the two hammers [Sattler and Johnson], and they were as good as we expected they’d be.”

In addition to Grunseth’s pin at 160, Sattler had a pin in 1:56 at 126 pounds and Johnson scored a pin at 0:44 of his 132-pound bout. Eighth-grader R.J. Chakolis came from behind to win a 6-3 decision in his 182-pound bout.

“R.J.’s win was a good way to end the night,” said Sattler. “He is a 13-year-old eighth-grader, who goes against older guys in every match.”

Chakolis trailed 3-1 late in the third period, but was able to take his opponent to his back for five points and the decision win.

“We’re getting better every week,” said coach Price. “In the Paul Bengtson Invitational [Jan. 7], we had two champions [Sattler and Johnson] and five finishers in the top six. Everything we’re doing now is preparation for the section meet. We want to hit at the right time.”

