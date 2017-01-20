Hopkins resident charged with fraud, theft of public money

Fozia Sheik Ali, 50, of Hopkins, has been charged with fraudulently obtaining at least hundreds of thousands of dollars for child care services that had not been provided, according to a Friday announcement by United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. Ali is charged with wire fraud and theft of public money.

The indictment was unsealed late Thursday in U.S. District Court.

According to the indictment and documents filed in state court, Ali operated the Salama Child Care Center in Minneapolis. Between at least December 2013 and May 2015, she allegedly defrauded the Child Care Assistance Program to obtain payments from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for child care services that were not actually provided. The assistance program was designed to help eligible families pay for the costs of child care, and in Minnesota is administered by DHS and funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the state.

According to the indictment, Ali submitted claims for assistance program payments that overstated the number of children who actually attended and received day care services from Salama. The claims asserted that more than 100 children attended and received child care at Salama on a given day. On more than one occasion, the claims falsely inflated the number of children that had attended Salama on a given day by more than 400 percent, including on days when the center was closed.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the state Department of Human Services and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, FBI and Health and Human Services-OIG.