Wayzata grad shares her experience as a Rotary Youth Exchange student

Greatly influenced by her experience in Italy, Laura Moyneur now attends college in Spain This photo of Laura was taken at airport in Milan as she wears her Rotary blazer adorned with pins she collected from exchange students from all around the world during her 10 months in Italy. (Submitted photo)

Living in a foreign country for 10 months certainly has its challenges, from learning to communicate in another language to feeling isolated until making friends. But for Laura Moyneur, a 2015 Wayzata High School graduate, being a Rotary Youth Exchange student in Italy is an experience she wouldn’t change for the world. Her experience also became influential in her decision to attend college in Madrid, Spain.

“It was the hardest, yet the best, thing I’ve ever done,” said Moyneur, who first learned about the youth exchange program through her school’s honors mentor connection, a course offering pairing students with working professionals. During one of the seminars, students presented about the Orono Rotary club’s youth exchange program.

Curious about the program and wanting to learn more, Moyneur contacted her local Rotary club in Wayzata.

As a teen who loves to travel, Moyneur decided to take a gap year between graduating high school and starting college. “I was just thinking, ‘when am I going to have another opportunity to do this?’” she said.

In September 2015, Moyneur was on a plane to her new home in northern Italy, where she would spend the next 10 months attending high school, learning the language and embracing the culture.

She stayed with two host families while in Italy.

Her first family lived on a farm in northern Italy, a lifestyle quite the opposite from her home life. Looking out her bedroom window, she saw corn stalks for miles, she noted, and would wake up each day to a rooster crowing.

The combination of not speaking the language and living so far away from her friends at school, she said she felt very isolated to the point where she was very homesick and sad.

The hardest part for Moyneur was not knowing the language. She referred to the experience as being a baby again and growing up in a full year.

Moyneur had taken nine years of Spanish classes. While she found similarities with Italian, since both languages are derived from Latin, speaking and understanding the language took hard work and dedication.

Explaining it as a “constant stress,” trying to comprehend the language all day, everyday took all of her energy.

After school, Moyneur would work with her host mother learning the language, which ultimately strengthened their relationship. “She is an

angel,” Moyneur said of her first host mom.

Moyneur was also the only child with her first host family, as their daughter was a Rotary Youth Exchange student in Bloomington during that same time period.

To also help herself with the language, Moyneur read her favorite books, the Harry Potter series, printed in Italian. She would read a page each night until she had to translate less and less of the story.

When she began to make friends, Moyneur asked them not to speak to her English, rather speak to her slowly in Italian. If she didn’t understand something, she asked them to try to explain it differently, but still in Italian.

None of her host parents spoke English, but she believes that helped her become closer to her first set of host parents, because she spent more time with them learning the language and culture.

She also learned to cope with the stress.

“I think the best way to stop stressing is to get enough sleep and exercise,” she said. For her, this meant going on half-hour daily runs. “Get those endorphins going,” she said.

Despite the effort it took to communicate in a new language, Moyneur learned just how hard work does pay off. By March, she was even dreaming in the language, she noted.

This was actually one of the highlights of the program, she said.

Seven months into her exchange, Moyneur was on a trip to Lake Garda, one of the largest lakes in Italy, with her youth exchange counselor. While she thought she had dreamt in Italian the night before, her counselor, who couldn’t speak English, confirmed she had been talking in Italian in her sleep. Laura Moyneur makes pasta in the kitchen of her first host family in Gussola, Italy. (Submitted photo)

Every month, she would get together with the other Rotary exchange students from around the globe, all of whom were staying with host families connected to the same Rotary district or region.

“Rotary is really good about showing us the culture of Italy,” she said. “I was really lucky in that respect.”

Living in another country, not knowing the language, can make anyone feel isolated and vulnerable. Everybody has a low point in his or her exchange, Moyneur said. Being a part of the exchange program, unified them regardless of their home country and background. “It’s really nice to have a support group – everybody’s going through the same thing,” she said.

With her second host family, Moyneur had the experience of having a younger brother. At home, she was a part of a family of four with only a sister.

While she was reluctant at first, she soon found out just how fun having a little brother could be as they would play basketball together and watch “SpongeBob SquarePants” in Italian.

While many things in Italy were as she perceived they would be, she found the education system to be quite different than she experienced at home.

Not only was taking an hour-long bus ride to school each day a stark contrast to her short commute in Minnesota, but the classes, grading, and hours were also quite different.

School days in Cremona, Italy, were five hours, six days a week. Yes, students event attend school on Saturdays, but they are finished with classes each day before lunch.

Another difference she found was rather than students switching classrooms for each subject, the teachers would. This meant that the same 25 students would share the same classroom, every day for five years. Because of this, Moyneur explained that those students develop stronger relationships with their classmates. “Everyone is really supportive of each other,” she said, noting it’s quality versus quantity.

One challenge she found was the schools in Italy don’t offer extra-curricular activities as they do in America. Luckily, Moyneur found a tennis club she could join during her exchange.

Something she found surprising about Italians was their use of hand gestures and how each one has its own meaning much like sign language. Praying hands, for example, means “You’re making no sense.”

There are also words in Italian she still finds herself saying six months after being home. One expression in particular catches Americans off guard not knowing its Italian translation. “Dai,” for example, is pronounced “die” in English and means “come on.” This expression tends to come out more often while playing tennis, she commented.

Despite the hardships that comes with learning a new culture, the challenges were worthwhile for Moyneur.

“I learned more in this year than I will probably ever learn throughout high school and college,” she said. “I learned to laugh at myself … I said some really stupid things in Italian while I was over there,” Moyneur said with a chuckle.

“You learn to be confident and ask for help,” she said. Nobody likes to admit they need help, she said, but when you are in a different country, you realize you need others to help you.

The experience also allowed her to open her mind to trying new things, she said.

For all of the lessons she learned about herself, she credits Rotary for giving her that opportunity.

“I’m very grateful for the program,” she said, adding how it embodies the overall mission of the organization. “They are just doing so much to create peace and goodness in the world,” she added.

Her experience in Italy had such an impact she decided to pursue a college education while studying abroad.

On Jan. 7, Moyneur embarked on another adventure as she spends the next three-and-a-half years in Madrid as part of a degree program offered through St. Louis University.

“I wanted to do it again, despite the fact that it was so difficult at times,” she said.

This Rotary Youth Exchange program is coordinated by the Wayzata and Plymouth Rotary clubs. Together, the clubs interview prospective outbound students at the beginning of each school year.

As a 20-year Wayzata Rotary member and five years as the youth exchange officer, Steve Hance has witnessed how influential the program is for young adults. “It’s a life-changing event for them. A lot of times, it guides their future decisions,” said Hance, as was in Moyneur’s case who chose to continue her college education in Spain.

For more information, contact Hance at [email protected] or Jason Cardwell from the Plymouth club at [email protected]