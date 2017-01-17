Plymouth Police report for Jan. 5-11

These were among the 39 incident and arrests Jan. 5-11 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Jan. 5

– The suspect struck the victim with a cane; however, the victim did not wish to pursue charges on the 1800 block of County Road 101.

– The complainant reported a large quantity of metal was stolen from a business on the 2300 block of Berkshire Lane.

– The victim reported suspect stole his debit card from his residence on the 2400 block of Hemlock Lane North and has been making fraudulent charges in other cities.

– Four suspects left the restaurant without paying for their $79.87 bill on the 3500 Vicksburg Lane.

Jan. 6

– Victim reported an unknown suspect vehicle struck his mailbox on the 4600 block Ranchview Lane and drove off. Value of damage $100.

– Officers were called to assist staff members with a student, and subsequently arrested the suspect for obstructing legal process, on the 4900 block of Peony Lane North.

– Suspect jumped over the counter of the pharmacy at Walgreens, 4005 Vinewood Lane, demanded narcotics and then fled the store with the narcotics. The case is under investigation.

– The victim reported her billfold was stolen from her purse while she was shopping on the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane North, and stated fraudulent charges have been made on her credit cards.

– The victim reported an amplifier and subwoofer were stolen from his vehicle on the 10800 block of Rockford Road. There is no sign of forced entry. Loss of $250.

Jan. 7

– Officers responded to report of physical altercation and arrested two suspects for disorderly conduct on the 11000 block of Highway 55.

Jan. 8

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s parked vehicle on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane and left the scene.

– The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise and was cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Formal complaint charges are pending on a second suspect. Loss of $475.

Jan. 9

– Officers responded an assault where all parties involved were uncooperative. A door was also damaged during the altercation. Formal complaint charges are pending for criminal damage to property on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.

– The victim reported jewelry and other items are missing from the residence on the 5700 block of Juneau Lane. There is no sign of forced entry to the residence.

– The victim reported her vehicle’s front license plate was stolen and replaced with a stolen license plate on the 14500 block of 34th Avenue North.

Jan. 10

– The victim’s vehicle was struck by an unknown suspect vehicle, which then drove away near Minnesota Lane and Rockford Road.

– The victim reported the suspect vehicle struck his vehicle and drove off near Highway 55 and West Medicine Lake Drive. Officers located the suspect vehicle and cited the driver for the violation.

– Officers responded to report of a hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle was located and identified as stolen in another city. The juvenile male driver was arrested for possession of stolen property. Locations involved were Peony Lane and Highway 55, and the 4000 block of County Road 101.

– The suspect left the store with items valued at $52.69 and was cited for theft on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue.

Jan. 11

– The victim’s purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while the vehicle was parked in the underground garage on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane.

– The suspect was arrested for passing counterfeit currency on the 14400 block of 28th Place.

– The victim was involved in a phone scam asking for money for a relative who was allegedly in jail on the 10200 block of South Shore Drive.

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and left the scene on the 12800 block of Industrial Park Boulevard.

– The victim reported his rental vehicle was stolen from the parking lot on the 14300 block of 28th Place North.

– A known suspect stole the victim’s phone and was cited for theft on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.

– The front license plate was stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.