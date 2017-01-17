Plymouth Library book sale Jan. 21

Bargain hunters and book lovers take note, the Friends of the Library will host a sale of adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction books 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. There will be a $5 bag sale from 3-4 p.m.

All books are withdrawn from the Hennepin County Library system or donated by the public. Book donations accepted at the library beginning Jan. 20. Donations also accepted the first Saturday of each month, 10:30 a.m.-noon. All funds raised will benefit the library.

The sale is limited to Plymouth Friends members only from 9-10 a.m., but book lovers can join at the door.