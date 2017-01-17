Loving husband, father and brother

John William Moore, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.John was born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Mannington, West Virginia. He was the fifth child of Harold George Moore and Alice Cordelia Wessells. Siblings preceding him in death were Fr. Harold Moore, Sr., Mary Harold Moore, and Sara Bell. Surviving siblings include Patricia Glover, Rosie (Dan) Busby and Mike (Sandy) Moore.In 1949, John entered the U.S. Air Force. He served many roles during his ten year service to include Sr. Mathematics Instructor, Navigator, Advanced Navigator-Bombardier Instructor, and Pilot. As a young child, he took his first flight on the Ford Trimotor. He trained to be a pilot on the T-33 Thunderbird. His operational aircraft included the B-25, B-26, C-45 and C-124. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed as a Sales Manager, CTS Corp and Manufacturers Rep for Twist. John’s engineering expertise combined with his keen business, sales and entrepreneurial spirit led him to successfully own and operate Rockmore Sales Corp. until his retirement.John wed his sweetheart Sue Ann Neer on Sept. 12, 1959 while stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Maryland. They were married 54 years until she preceded him in death in 2014. They moved to various states across the US to include California, New York, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, before settling in Shorewood, Minnesota. They were blessed with five children, Tracy Ann MacAllister, Christine Eva Foster, Allison June Moore, John Wessells Moore (Jennifer), Katherine Frances Hoffmeyer (Paul); twelve grandchildren, Jake and Erin MacAllister, June and Molly Foster, Teresa Steinkopff, Sierra, Owen, Lucy, and Harlan Moore, Ethan, William, and Matthew Hoffmeyer; and two great-grandchildren, Alistair and Bradley Millette.John’s needs were always secondary as he continually provided nurturing love, kindness, and generosity. John’s keen advice, sense of humor, signature laugh, amazing stories, and unwavering faith in God will always be remembered.