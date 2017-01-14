St. Louis Park’s Sabes JCC partners with youth organizations

The Sabes Jewish Community Center has announced a new collaborative initiative for Twin Cities Jewish teens through a partnership with the North American Federation of Temple Youth and BBYO, formerly B’nai B’rith Youth Organization.

“We have been seeking ways to enhance opportunities for teens, while strengthening engagement,” said Danya Kornblum, chief programming officer at the Sabes JCC. “We believed that this could only happen through collaboration.”

The two organizations the Sabes JCC will partner with share common core values – teen-guided programming, focus on personal growth, identity enrichment and leadership development, according to a statement from the Jewish community center.

“When we all started talking about this concept, we were excited and eager to explore new approaches,” said Beth Rodin, managing director of the North American Federation of Temple Youth. “Yet, we knew that success would depend on being open to a new model and to sharing ideas and ownership.”

Debi Tozer, BBYO area director, said, “This is what the future is all about – working together to create something new and innovative.”

The Sabes JCC will hire a teen director to lead this initiative and run the programming on behalf of the collaboration. Programming is scheduled to begin in mid-February with the Sabes JCC, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park, as its home.

Info: sabesjcc.org