South Lake Minnetonka catches the Arctic Fever

Shorewood, Excelsior and Tonka Bay held the 11th annual free Arctic Fever Winter Festival Jan. 12-15. The Arctic Fever celebration began in 2006 when Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior came together to find a way to get South Lake residents outside for fresh air and exercise during the winter season.

Liam Strobel, 5, plays with Coco the llama at the Jan. 14 Arctic Fever celebration in Freeman Park, Shorewood. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Llamas from Carlson’s Lovable Llama Ranch visited with Arctic Fever festival-goers Jan. 14 at Freeman Park in Shorewood. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Valerie Nelson, 10, pushes friend Amaya Young, 11, in a sled Jan. 14 in Freeman Park, Shorewood. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Excelsior’s YogaFit instructor Brie Brose gives a yoga lesson with Olaf from “Frozen” Jan. 14 at the Arctic Fever celebration in Freeman Park in Shorewood. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Families go for a sleigh ride Jan. 14 in Freeman Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Geoff Seper skates with his children Emma and Zack Jan. 14 at the Arctic Fever celebration in Manitou Park in Tonka Bay. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Brave riders did the five-mile Fat Tire Bike Race Jan. 14 on Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior. The race was sponsored by Erik’s Bike Shop and Excelsior Brewing Co. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)
