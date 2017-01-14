South Lake Minnetonka catches the Arctic Fever

Shorewood, Excelsior and Tonka Bay held the 11th annual free Arctic Fever Winter Festival Jan. 12-15. The Arctic Fever celebration began in 2006 when Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior came together to find a way to get South Lake residents outside for fresh air and exercise during the winter season.

< > Excelsior’s YogaFit instructor Brie Brose gives a yoga lesson with Olaf from “Frozen” Jan. 14 at the Arctic Fever celebration in Freeman Park in Shorewood. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)