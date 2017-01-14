Copperwing Distillery cocktail room set to open next month in St. Louis Park

< > From left to right, Chris Palmisano, Kyle Kettering and Brian Idelkope founded Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo courtesy of Brian Shekleton)

The microdistillery that inspired a change to St. Louis Park’s city rules plans to open the first cocktail room allowed by the new ordinance next month.

Copperwing Distillery, 6409 Cambridge St., does not have an exact opening date set, but its founders are furnishing its small microdistillery behind Warehouse Winery to welcome patrons.

“It was a long road for sure with a lot of uncertainty, too,” said co-founder Chris Palmisano. “It was never a sure thing. We didn’t know how the council was going to vote on it.”

The microdistillery’s founders had been encouraged by support from Mayor Jake Spano and Councilmember Anne Mavity, who represents the ward where the microdistillery is located.

The council members showed they have a vision of St. Louis Park that was not necessarily limited by the rules that had been in place, Palmisano added.

Mavity spoke about an emerging vision for the industrial area where the business is located last fall, before the council approved the Copperwing cocktail room and a microdistillery off-sale license.

St. Louis Park businessman Alberto Bertomeu said he supported the distillery but wondered about the council’s expectations for the area. He noted that he owns properties in the area.

“I would like to jump on the bandwagon and expand my business, but every time I try to do something it’s industrial and you cannot do anything but industrial use,” Bertomeu said. “This seems to be departing from that.”

He called Copperwing a great idea that will bring life to the neighborhood.

“But right now it’s an industrial park, so I’m a little bit confused on where we’re heading,” Bertomeu said.

Mavity said a future Louisiana Avenue light rail station is planned for the area. As a result, she said leading-edge businesses like Copperwing are promoting a long-term vision of what the area could become.

Cities along the future Southwest Light Rail Transit line are creating plans for station areas. More change is likely after the station opens, Mavity said, but in the meantime the city is investing in infrastructure to facilitate growth and envisioning pedestrian-friendly improvements.

Together with Warehouse Winery, Mavity said of Copperwing Distillery, “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, cutting-edge place that once light rail is open folks are going to want to come to.”

Although tucked away along a corridor of gray industrial entrances, the founders of Copperwing hope patrons will find their business well before light rail service becomes available.

Due to city rules, the cocktail room is about 600 square feet with seating for about 40 guests, according to a city staff report. The city limits cocktail rooms to one-quarter of the space in the distillery – a rule not in place in Minneapolis, Palmisano noted. The founders are taking the risk of operating “a super-small bar” and seeing what happens, he added.

“There’s nothing like it here on this side of the city,” Palmisano said.

The microdistillery’s stills take up much of the room in the business, so the founders are using shelving stacked to the high ceiling to maximize efficiency, co-founder Brian Idelkope said.

The business will not be able to operate a restaurant but could arrange to host food trucks nearby. Organizers of the distillery plan to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, City Clerk Melissa Kennedy said last fall.

The major construction on the facility has been completed, Palmisano said.

“Really, we’re just making the product right now,” he said.

Production had been on hiatus for months to allow for the reconstruction of the space, although the distillery has aged brandy and a variety of whiskeys during the process. The distillery also plans to offer vodka and a beverage that combines characteristics of vodka and whiskey. Experimentation on gin is also underway.

Because it is a microdistillery and not a typical bar, the business will be limited to selling its own products, Idelkope said.

“We should have a lot of unique products that will be coming out shortly,” he said.

In addition to the drinks at the cocktail room, each customer may purchase one 375-milliliter bottle of liquor for consumption elsewhere.

The business is marked on the outside by a sign featuring a large copper wing, and the interior features copper light fixtures.

After the business’s founders had to change its name from Hennepin Distilling due to a potential conflict with another company, they selected Copperwing Distillery as a way of capturing the mechanical, industrial nature of the business as well as providing a natural, organic element, Idelkope said.

Although much of the copper in the stills is covered by stainless steel, the stills contain the metal contained in the business’s name because of copper’s ability to transfer heat well.

“It allows more vapor to condense than a different type of metal,” Idelkope explained.

Although they can each explain the distilling process in detail, the founders typically work in different fields.

“It’s more of a creative outlet than our day jobs,” Palmisano said.

Idelkope works in internal medicine at Fairview Southdale, Palmisano, who previously worked as an electrical engineer, has a job as a patent attorney and co-founder Kyle Kettering is a mechanical engineer.

They chose the site based on its proximity to where they live. Palmisano and Idelkope live in the Linden Hills Neighborhood of Minneapolis while Kettering lives in Golden Valley.

“Logistically, this is great,” Idelkope said.

Warehouse Winery founder Billy Smith supported their concept.

“He was really excited about our business in ways that other landlords weren’t,” Palmisano said.

They acknowledged wondering whether they should call St. Louis Park home as city leaders deliberated over rules, but ultimately the regulations passed and the council approved the necessary licenses.

“I think we made the right decision on picking this spot,” Idelkope said. “At the end of the day, I think we chose wisely.”

Palmisano added, “There’s a lot of change in St. Louis Park – developments and redevelopments. We’re excited to be a part of that.”

