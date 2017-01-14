Column: Always ask the turtle first

By Guest Columnist Bob Ramsey

What shall we do with all these old people? We have a problem in America. Our population is growing older. And it’s not just our dilemma; it’s a worldwide concern. An entire civilization is aging That’s never happened before. Civilizations have risen and fallen, but none have ever aged in place.

Up to now, many people have denied or ignored the problem. But we’re past that point now. The “wrinklies” are here. And more are on the way. What shall we do about it?

It’s not like we can employ the “Ebola solution,” You may have heard reports that there were outbreaks of Ebola in Africa long before we ever heard about them. When back then cases popped up in a remote village or community, authorities simply surrounded the area and didn’t let anyone in or out until all inside died. Then, they started over again. Obviously, this isn’t an option in dealing with our aging population.

To our credit, many individuals and organizations are working hard to figure out reasonable and responsible responses. Likewise, many leading communities have accepted that our older generation is not a problem to be solved but part of the solution. In fact, seniors are our only natural resource that is actually increasing instead of being depleted. The truth is we need the values, experience, knowledge, skills, perspective – and, especially, the wisdom, of our most mature citizens. Remember the old saying, “When an old person dies, it’s like a library burning down.”

Unfortunately, many of today’s preparations for an aging citizenry are limited to what the community can do to and for older adults, instead of focusing on what the community can do with its older population. Likewise, many plans affecting seniors are made without any in-depth input from the older population itself.

For example, in his blockbuster bestseller “Being Mortal,” Atul Gawande points a finger at senior assisted-living facilities. Many of these facilities are designed based on the priorities of grown children who often make housing decisions for aging parents, rather than on the concerns of the elders who will actually live there. As it turns out, the children are often most concerned about safety while their parents worry most about finding some purpose.

The good news is that most leading communities are starting to address the trifecta of senior issues: health, housing and transportation. But many overlook the equally critical need for safe havens, safety nets, outlets and opportunities for its older residents. Someone should ask the old people what they really want, need and dream about.

I’m reminded of Gloria Steinem’s story of finding a lone turtle high on a hill, far removed from the water below. With good intentions, she carefully scooped up the turtle, hand-carried it down the hill and released it into the water. She was proud of herself until a naturalist told her, “Do you know what you did? That turtle’s babies are on top of that hill. Now the mother turtle will never get back to them in time.” The moral of her story is simply, “Always ask the turtle first.”

I don’t have all the answers to the older population challenge. I don’t know how to reform the health care system. Or provide affordable senior housing. Or create a system of workable transportation for people who can no longer drive. But I do have one suggestion: “Always ask the turtle first.”

St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for “vital aging.” He can be contacted at 952-922-9558 or by email at [email protected]