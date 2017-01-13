Tuberculosis testing at St. Louis Park High School planned after case revealed

An active case of tuberculosis determined in November will lead to testing 166 staff members and students for the disease in the final days of January at St. Louis Park High School.

The Hennepin County Department of Health notified the school district in late November that an individual at the high school had been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, states a message from Supt. Rob Metz posted Jan. 11 on the district’s website, slpschools.org.

“By the time we were notified, the individual was receiving medical care and posed no further risk or exposure to the school,” the statement reads. “However, in September, October, and November, before the Tuberculosis diagnosis had been determined, the individual was in the school building while contagious. Because of this, the Hennepin County Department Health will test students and staff who may have had close contact with the contagious individual.”

The district waited to provide notifications to the public while county officials investigated who could have been at risk, according to the statement.

“The Tuberculosis experts at the Hennepin County Department of Health asked us to wait to communicate this information and arrange for the testing until they could determine who needed to be tested,” Metz’s message reads. “In addition, they informed us that it takes several months for a new case of Tuberculosis to become identifiable by their testing.”

Bill Belknap, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Public Health, said the county began investigating the case within days of the diagnosis and had notified school leaders within the month.

He said he could not confirm that the county had asked district officials to wait to communicate the information.

“I don’t know what was communicated to the school administration,” Belknap said. “What I can tell you is exposure to the bacteria, because it is slow to infect anybody, cannot be detected for a minimum of eight weeks. So eight weeks must pass before it can even be detected in a potentially infected person.”

At that point, testing can indicate the potential for a latent infection, indicating a person’s immune system has identified the bacteria and contained it.

“The person has no symptoms; the person is not contagious,” Belknap said of a person with a latent infection.

He declined to state whether the person diagnosed with tuberculosis is a student or a staff member at the school, citing privacy concerns.

“You take the medication for a number of weeks or months before you are deemed free of the bacteria, but he or she has been treated, is responding well, is no longer contagious, and prospects are very good for a full recovery,” Belknap said.

Investigators do not know when or where the person became infected, he said. Active infections typically occur between six months and two years after a person develops a latent infection.

“But that person can carry that encapsulated bacteria around inside their body for the rest of their life,” Belknap said. “At some point, if something weakens their defense point, it can become active.”

The county used an interview process to determine who should be tested for tuberculosis based on how many people had close contact with the person diagnosed with the disease.

Tuberculosis does not spread immediately and rapidly like other infectious diseases, Belknap said, so county officials followed protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who is at risk based on the amount of time they spent breathing the same air as the infected person while the person could have spread the disease, primarily through coughing.

“Because tuberculosis is a very slow-acting disease, you have to be thorough in identifying potential exposure,” Belknap said.

Because of the delay before tuberculosis can be detected, he said, “There’s nothing really gained by a rapid response.”

The county would have responded immediately if it were a quickly transmitted disease like measles, he added.

County officials do not expect any of the 166 people to be tested to have an active disease or symptoms that would make them contagious, Belknap said.

If a person is detected with latent tuberculosis, the person will be referred to a physician for a full follow-up examination that would include a chest X-ray to determine if any active infection is in the person’s lungs. Anyone with a latent infection would be treated with an antibiotic designed to ensure they never become sick or contagious from tuberculosis in the future.

If any of the people at the high school test positive, the county could expand testing to a larger population.

Although tuberculosis is not easily spread, Belknap said, “We want to be careful and thorough because anybody who does develop symptoms and become ill with tuberculosis becomes more difficult to treat and, second and probably most importantly, becomes a risk factor for other people.”

The school district voluntary agreed to allow testing Jan. 30-31 at the high school, according to Metz’s statement.

Readings of the tests are scheduled Feb. 2-3.

The district mailed letters to the homes of every high school student and staff member Jan. 11. The letters indicated whether the county had recommended that the person be tested for tuberculosis.

“Although this is a unique situation for us, the Hennepin County Department of Health has dealt with similar situations on numerous occasions,” Metz said. “We are working closely with them, listening to their advice, and are working to support our students and staff members in every way possible.”

Metz praised the county further in an email to the Sun Sailor.

“Their medical expertise on the topic of Tuberculosis is exceptional,” he said, noting their use of protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We appreciate their guidance and assistance, are cooperating with them fully, and will always do everything we can to look out for the safety of our students and staff,” Metz wrote.

He referred further questions about the district’s timing in relaying information and other details to Hennepin County Public Health.

Low rates in the United States

Many people think of tuberculosis as “a disease of yesteryear,” Belknap said.

“Because of the protocol I described and the health infrastructure in this country, it is not a common, widespread disease,” he said. “In contrast, worldwide tuberculosis remains the leading infectious disease killer.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend the use of a vaccine for tuberculosis in the United States because the vaccine can create a low risk of an infection, varies in its effectiveness for adults and can potentially interfere with skin tests like the ones that will be conducted at St. Louis Park High School.

“There is not a tremendously effective immunization for tuberculosis,” Belknap said. “Any of us can catch tuberculosis, basically. More often than not, because of our immune systems, most of us don’t catch tuberculosis if exposed.”

Most people who do have a latent infection do not develop an active disease, he said.

About 150 cases of tuberculosis are identified in Minnesota each year, he added.

“If anybody with all this information is still concerned about the potential for exposure, any of us can go to our clinic and ask to be tested for tuberculosis,” Belknap said.

Symptoms include a cough, fever and weakness.

“Most people assume they have the flu or a cold or some other normal symptoms, and it doesn’t go away, basically,” Belknap said. “When it doesn’t go away, then physicians tend to look for other possibilities and it’s at that point – usually with a chest X-ray – they determine it’s tuberculosis. Because it is so uncommon in the U.S., that tends to not be the first thing physicians look for.”

The school district posted samples of the letters it sent to students and staff along with information about tuberculosis testing on its website, slpschools.org.

The Hennepin County Department of Health offers a phone line for questions at 612-382-8666.

